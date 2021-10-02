Harford Tech routs C. Milton Wright to lead week five Harford football action

“You can’t play last week’s game this week, you’ve got to move on from it. My biggest fear was whether or not we would be ready for this game,” Mustangs coach Jim French said. “I think we did not prepare for it as good as I thought we could and it starts with me. We didn’t tackle well, we didn’t run the ball well, we didn’t do anything good and when you don’t do anything good, bad things are going to happen. That’s what happened tonight against a very good football team.”