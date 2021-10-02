Harford Tech routs C. Milton Wright to lead week five Harford football action

Coming off an unexpected week off and forfeit due to a COVID contact tracing issue, the Harford Tech Cobras bounced back with a vengeance Friday night by beating visiting C. Milton Wright, 35-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference football game.
Tech quarterback Parker Milton threw four touchdown passes and Kelvin Mendez ran for the other behind a dominant Cobras’ offensive line.
Also in the win column Friday night in UCBAC play were Havre de Grace, Edgewood, Bel Air and Joppatowne.
“We talked about numbers at the beginning of the season, we practiced conservatively and we practiced not to get injured,” Cobras coach Tim Palmer said. “After the layoff, kids came back with fire in their belly and we decided, we’re going to practice the way we play. So, we practiced hard and you saw the result. They came out and they were hungry, they were firing in all three phases of the game and I’m very proud of them.”
The Cobras (4-1), who were also celebrating homecoming, were clicking from the start. The game-opening drive should have had a 28-yard Kelvin Mendez touchdown run, but a holding call halted that. Another penalty erased a 10-yard run by the senior, leaving the Cobras to attempt a 39-yard field goal, which was no good.
From that point on, though, the Cobras rarely faltered.
The next drive led to points. A Milton 17-yard scoring pass to Junior Aderomilehin came with just 20 seconds left in the first quarter. Milton added the first-of-five successful extra-point kicks for the 7-0 lead.
That same scoring combination struck again early in the second quarter. It was a 29-yard strike that was five yards in the air and 24 yards of nifty running by Aderomilehin.
In a matter of three snaps, the two teams traded fumbles. The Mustangs (2-3), though, just couldn’t muster any offense. They picked up two first downs in the half and ended up giving the ball back to Tech late in the half for more points.
Kelvin Mendez, who rushed for 172 yards on 22 carries, also caught one pass — a 21-yard touchdown reception from Milton.
“Every day we work, we work harder the next day,” Mendez said. “Even when I was off a week, we all worked. We all found a way to work, work harder and get that W.”
The Cobras were back on offense quickly in the second half after CMW coughed up the ball at its own 34-yard line with Tech’s Wyatt Dudeck making the recovery.
Two plays later, it was the other Mendez — Kevin Mendez — finding the end zone on a 30-yard pass from Milton. Milton’s night ended with 9-of-14 passing for 139 yards and four touchdowns.
Kelvin Mendez ended the scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left in the third quarter. Milton’s final kick put the running clock into motion due to the 35-point differential.
“Those guys up front, they do everything for me. I couldn’t do half as much stuff as I do without them,” Mendez said. “They help me out a lot.”
For the Mustangs, it was a major disappointment after last week’s dominant win over Bel Air.
“You can’t play last week’s game this week, you’ve got to move on from it. My biggest fear was whether or not we would be ready for this game,” Mustangs coach Jim French said. “I think we did not prepare for it as good as I thought we could and it starts with me. We didn’t tackle well, we didn’t run the ball well, we didn’t do anything good and when you don’t do anything good, bad things are going to happen. That’s what happened tonight against a very good football team.”
Havre de Grace 35, Patterson Mill 6
The Warriors (5-0) stayed unbeaten with the win over the host Huskies (1-4).
Tacari Shepherd ran for two touchdowns and Max James ran for one. Quarterback Chase Hunt threw a pair of scoring passes, one to Josh Johnson and the other to Dominic Hyman.
Edgewood 44, North Harford 0
The visiting Rams (3-2) led 28-0 after one quarter en route to the shutout of the Hawks (2-3), who have lost three straight.
Bel Air 28, Aberdeen 7
The Bobcats (3-2) bounced back from last week’s loss with a win over the visiting Eagles (1-3).
Joppatowne 36, Bo Manor 20
The Mariners (3-2) also bounced back from a loss to get the road win over the Eagles (2-3).
St. Mary’s 17, John Carroll 16
The Patriots (0-5) are still seeking a win after the home loss to the Saints (4-1) in an Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference game.