2019 Harford County high school football preview

Outlook: “After coming off a 5-5 season, where four of our losses were by less than a touchdown, we are looking to be on the other side of those close games. I am looking forward to the 2019 season for our players. Those in our program, have been working hard all off-season since we began training in the weight room in the winter and our summer conditioning program,” Patriots coach Brinkman said. There are several positions to replace due to graduation. “We have 10 seniors that we will look to help lead our team into the season, along with 25 underclassmen that will be counted upon in many positions to help make this season successful,” Brinkman said. “Our numbers have grown to 35 on the varsity and have added depth at every position. We will look to upgrade our play in all three aspects of the game. Offensively, we will look to get our athletes in space, defensively, we are going to provide pressure and look to make some big plays in our secondary. As far as special teams, look to get big plays from our players and prevent big plays against us.”