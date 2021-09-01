Harford County coaches, players, fans are ready to see high school football again

Outlook: “Our Cobra program returns some amazing players such as Kelvin Mendez and Travis Walls. Both of them were impact players as sophomores in 2019 with Mendez receiving All-League and All-County Honors. This year’s team will be led by QB James Milton who comes up from JV to replace Cobra legend Ryan Hunt who graduated in 2020,” coach Palmer said. Cobra football is built on Character and Commitment to the classroom, community and the grid iron. “Moving to 1A, we still play a 3A schedule in the Chesapeake Division of the UCBAC. We expect to compete at a high level each week in hopes of faring well in the state tournament at the end of the season. We have a tough road ahead playing a very competitive schedule however, the players came to camp ready to perform,” Palmer said. Joining Palmer (QB coach) on staff are Dale Piercy, Def Coordinator/LB Coach; Mike Kelley, Off Coordinator/RB Coach; Brad Hunt, WR Coach (JV HC); Mark Pippen, OL Coach; Ricky Patricio, DL Coach; Kenny Williams, DB Coach; Anthony Ingoglia, OL Coach; and Ross Ratlif DL/Edge Coach.