(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football playoff | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 12, 2021 Havre de Grace and Joppatowne during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Havre de Grace ball carrier Max James tries to outrun pressure from Joppatowne defenders Shawn Cain and Kylil Omar, left, during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne players face their fans as the begin to celebrate their win over Havre de Grace during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne's Shawn Cain scoops up the ball on a Havre de Grace fumble before returning it back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne's Steven Robinson gets beyond the Havre de Grace defense as he runs for a fourth quarter touchdown during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne teammates Kenneth Ejelonu (4) and Ashton Dawson (58) celebrate their win over Havre de Grace during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne's Robert Martin tackles Havre de Grace receiver Amir Austin to the turf during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Havre de Grace's Tacari Sheppard, left, tries to push away a tackle attempt by Joppatowne's Robert Martin during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Havre de Grace's Tacari Sheppard is stopped by a group of Joppatowne defenders during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Havre de Grace receiver Josh Johnson is knocked backwards after a quick hit by Joppatowne's Kylil Omar during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Havre de Grace's Isaiah Robinson connects with a 2nd quarter field goal with the help of holder Chase Hunt during a Class 1A football playoff game against Joppatowne at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne's Steven Robinson carries the ball as Havre de Grace's Jared Meehan tries to make a tackle during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne's Sean Williams, left, celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Austin Loss during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Joppatowne's Steven Robinson is tackled by a trio of Havre de Grace defenders during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Havre de Grace vs Joppatowne football Havre de Grace's Dominic Hyman intercepts a pass intended for Joppatowne's Shawn Cain during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)