Kara Tolson, Connor Reeves part of final Salisbury University All-Decade Teams

The athletic department at Salisbury University released its final All-Decade Teams late last week and a pair of Harford County high school alum were part of the final teams.
Connor Reeves, a John Carroll School alum, was selected to the baseball team as a pitcher, while Patterson Mill alum Kara Tolson (now Watson) was selected to the Women’s Track and Field Team as a sprinter.
Reeves studied a year at Harford Community College before moving on to Salisbury, where he spent three seasons on the baseball team, 2016-2018.
Early on Reeves says he was all relief as a reliever and in year two, became a spot starter. In final year, Reeves was mainly a starter.
“I guess I learned, I was just on social media and I knew Salisbury had put out the articles, how they were gonna do the All-Decade Teams and I knew baseball was kind of down the list on the dates and I kind of forgot about it actually,” Reeves said. “I was fumbling around with twitter and I saw that they put it out.”
“It’s a pretty awesome feeling, especially since there’s only a couple of pitchers selected on that list,” Reeves said. “The amount of talent that came out of that decade and just thinking about a lot of the guys on that list, I played with or I know. It’s kind of cool how I played with a lot of those guys who’s on that list, so it’s a good feeling but it’s also cool in knowing that I was part of some pretty good teams in that decade.”
Statistically, Reeves made 54 appearances (No. 9 all-time) with 20 starts. He had 22 wins (No. 10 all-time); three saves; seven complete games; and three shutouts (No. 2 all-time).
Reeves pitched 214.1 innings with 184 strikeouts (No. 6 all-time); a 3.02 earned run average and 1.06 walks+hits per inning pitched (WHIP).
“All of my pitches kind of moved. I threw a two-seem fastball, kind of like a slider and a changeup,” Reeves said. “My strong suit of pitching was nothing really fazed me when I was pitching, like nothing bothered me mentally. I kind of just moved on to the next guy if something bad happened."
As for honors Reeves was ABCA/Rawlings DIII Pitcher of the Year (2018); D3baseball.com Pitcher of the Year (2018); D3baseball.com First Team All-American (2018); ABCA/Rawlings South Region Pitcher of the Year (2018); D3baseball.com South Region Pitcher of the Year (2018); ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-South Region (2018); D3baseball.com First Team All-South Region (2018); and First Team All-CAC (2018).
“I’m done, after my senior year I went and I played, I tried out for Independent ball out in California, in San Francisco. Didn’t work out, came home, kind of just thought about it a little while and just hung it up,” Reeves said. “Very happy, I guess, with how my career ended. There’s no regrets with it."
Watson was a star on the track at Salisbury, both indoor and outdoor, from Fall 2010 to Spring 2014.
“It was an honor, I have been on the CAC, the conference, 25-year silver anniversary team, so that is was also cool to get recognition just for Salisbury for the last 10 years,” Watson said. “A lot of the people on the All-Decade Team I ran with or competed with at some point in my four years there.”
Watson left with three Salisbury records among her seven personal records. The records are (program in bold) Indoor 55-Meter Dash - 7.55 seconds (2011); 60-Meter Dash - 7.96 seconds (2013); 200-Meter Dash - 25.90 seconds (2014); and 400-Meter Dash - 1:02.97 (2013).
Outdoor 100-Meter Dash - 12.29 seconds (2013); 200-Meter Dash - 24.65 seconds (2012); and 400-Meter Dash - 59.19 seconds (2011).
“I always say the 200-meter school record will always be the one, when that one gets broken, I’ll kind of feel it deep, because that was my record that I broke at nationals,” Watson said. “I don’t know, it’s just kind of like that one’s the sentimental one to me and the 200 was always my favorite.”
The honors were equally impressive
For indoor; First Team All-CAC - 60-Meter Dash (2013); Two-time First Team All-CAC - 200-Meter Dash (2012, 2013); Two-time First Team All-CAC - 4x400-Meter Relay (2012, 2013); Second Team All-CAC - 60-Meter Dash (2014); Second Team All-CAC - 4x400-Meter Relay (2014); and Second Team All-CAC - High Jump (2012).
For outdoor; NCAA Championships Qualifier - 200-Meter Dash (2013); Two-time First Team All-CAC - 100-Meter Dash (2012, 2013); Two time First Team All-CAC - 200-Meter Dash (2012, 2013); Two-time First Team All-CAC - 4x100-Meter Relay (2012, 2013); and First Team All-CAC - 4x400-Meter Relay (2012)
Watson also achieved academic success with a spot on USTFCCCA All-Academic Team (2013) and she was a Four-time CAC All-Academic Team (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014) selection.
The selection to the CAC 25-year Silver Anniversary Team came in 2015 for Watson. She was one of 25 women selected to the team.
Watson and husband Jordan live in Salisbury, where she is a second grade teacher at Westside Intermediate School in Hebron.