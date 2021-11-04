xml:space="preserve">
Fallston vs Harford Tech field hockey regional final |...

The Fallston field hockey team celebrates as head coach Jackie Cummings holds the 1A North, Region II trophy high after the team's win over Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Fallston vs Harford Tech field hockey regional final | PHOTOS

Nov 03, 2021
Fallston defeats Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harford Tech.
(Matt Button)
Fallston's Savanna Henderson sends a shot toward the Harford Tech goal during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harford Tech. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
The Fallston field hockey team celebrates as head coach Jackie Cummings holds the 1A North, Region II trophy high after the team's win over Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Reagan Makfinsky moves the ball up the field with Harford Tech's Heather Reider reaches in looking for the stop during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Jena Vanskiver moves the ball up the field with Harford Tech's Heather Reider closing in looking for the stop during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
The Fallston field hockey team celebrates as head coach Jackie Cummings holds the 1A North, Region II trophy high after the team's win over Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford Tech's Elizabeth Hunter takes the ball up the field as Fallston's Reagan Makfinsky moves in looking for the stop during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
The Fallston field hockey team celebrates after their win over Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
