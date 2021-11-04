(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Fallston vs Harford Tech field hockey regional final | PHOTOS By Matt Button Nov 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Fallston defeats Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harford Tech. (Matt Button) field hockey play-offs Fallston's Savanna Henderson sends a shot toward the Harford Tech goal during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harford Tech. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) field hockey play-offs The Fallston field hockey team celebrates as head coach Jackie Cummings holds the 1A North, Region II trophy high after the team's win over Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) field hockey play-offs Fallston's Reagan Makfinsky moves the ball up the field with Harford Tech's Heather Reider reaches in looking for the stop during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) field hockey play-offs Fallston's Jena Vanskiver moves the ball up the field with Harford Tech's Heather Reider closing in looking for the stop during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) field hockey play-offs The Fallston field hockey team celebrates as head coach Jackie Cummings holds the 1A North, Region II trophy high after the team's win over Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) field hockey play-offs Harford Tech's Elizabeth Hunter takes the ball up the field as Fallston's Reagan Makfinsky moves in looking for the stop during the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) field hockey play-offs The Fallston field hockey team celebrates after their win over Harford Tech in the 1A North, Region II championship game Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement