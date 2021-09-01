Harford County field hockey teams ready to begin season

The 2021 high school field hockey season is about to begin for teams throughout Harford County. Unfortunately, Aberdeen and Joppatowne will not have teams this year.
Here’s a look at teams around the county.
Bel Air
Head coach: Megan Lukasavage (first year)
Top returning players: Alexa Mangual, Sr. (Forward); Madigan King, Sr. (Forward); Lilly Kuemmel, Sr. (Forward); Olivia Bannan, Jr. (Defense); Emily Allen, Sr. (Defense); Paige Zaborowski, Sr. (Defense)
Key new players: Paige Feick, Fr. (Midfield); Faith Kregel, So. (Defense); Raegan King, So. (Forward)
Outlook: “The players have come to preseason, conditioned and eager to play. They are a tight knit group of girls who are starting to gel on the field of play,” coach Lukasavage said. “I’m looking at a lot of experience on my forward line and I’m looking at Paige Feick to steer the ball for us.”
C. Milton Wright
Head coaches: Kelsey Lovelace and Baily Kerr (third year)
Top returning players: Riley Cushman, Jr. (Defense); Cecelia Durborow, Sr. (Midfield, Forward); Erin Cowie, Sr. (Forward); Charlotte Fisher, Jr. (Midfield)
Key new players: Winslow Dipeso, So. (Midfield); Claire Burrows, So. (Midfield, Forward)
Outlook: “We will return four varsity players from the 2019 season with a lot of our JV from 2019 stepping into key varsity roles. We will also be adding a handful of younger players to our roster who will see significant playing time,” coach Lovelace said. “We will be a very young team this year as we look to build around our strong defensive unit. With our 2021 class of 10 players missing their senior season, we will have a lot of gaps to close. However, we have players stepping up in those positions who are ready to get back on the field. We will very much be playing a full team game and less individual play as we have in season’s past.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Jessica Chesson (third year)
Top returning players: Mackenzie Aarsen, Sr. (Forward); Emily McElroy, Sr. (Forward, Midfield); Oreoluwa Oyenuga, Sr. (Defense, Midfield)
Key new players: Ivy Simmons, So. (Midfield); Ana Sans, Jr. (Midfield, Defense); Amanda Adebakin, Sr. (Goalie)
Outlook: “After a year away from playing the game that we love, we are excited to see our team back out on the turf. This is a rebuilding year for Edgewood Field Hockey, our senior players have done an outstanding job with recruitment and helping teach their new teammates all things field hockey,” coach Chesson said. “We are looking forward to an excellent season and seeing our girls continue to grow as players both on and off the field.”
Fallston
Head coach: Jackie Cummings (fourth year)
Top returning players: Savanna Henderson, Sr. (Midfield); Jena Vanskiver, Sr. (Defense); Reagan Makfinsky, Sr. (Defense); Macy Budke, Jr. (Midfield); Gabby Riley, Sr. (Midfield)
Key new players: Caitlyn Weitzel, Jr. (Midfield); Morgan Anthony, Jr. (Offense); Riley Cloude, So. (Defense)
Outlook: “After finishing the 2019 season 13-4 and no season in 2020 our team is lucky in that we have a lot of senior leadership that has been on the team for several years. We are looking forward to a great season playing a lot of competitive teams,” coach Cummings said. “The Cougars are eager for the opportunity to have a fall season and are excited with how well the team is coming together.”
Harford Tech
Head coach: Brian Reider (first year)
Top returning players: Heather Reider, Sr. (Forward); Emma Huddler, Sr. (Defense); Auburn Blackmon, Sr. (Goalie); Margaret D’Angelo, Jr. (Defense); Natalie Gardini, Jr. (Midfield); Lillie Uttenreither, Jr. (Midfield); Paige Stanley, Jr. (Defense); Isabella Farace, Jr. (Midfield)
Key new players: Elizabeth Hunter, So. (Forward); Isabella Price, So. (Goalie); Annie Bremer, Fr. (Defense); Evelyn Pollitt, Fr. (Defense); Jenna Fisher, Fr. (Midfield)
Outlook: Harford Tech had a record of 7-4 in the last high school field hockey season in school year 2019-20. “Harford Tech looks to improve on that record and have worked extremely hard this preseason,” coach Reider said. “The Cobras return several veteran players and add enough new players to the mix, to build a team that will be very competitive on the field at every game. Harford Tech will catch a couple teams by surprise.”
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Kristeena Bakke (first year)
Top returning players: Dakota Bakke, Sr. (Midfield); Grace Hinton, Jr. (Midfield); Gwyneth Delos Santos, Jr. (Forward); Alli Greeley, Jr. (Goalie)
Key new players: Mackey Bakke, Fr. (Sweeper, Goalie); Camie Nguyen, Fr. (Forward); Ella Pensell, Fr. (Fullback, Goalie)
Outlook: “This will definitely be a building year. Our team is small (14 players), but hopefully mighty. We only have six returning players, the other eight are either new to the sport or have a little experience,” coach Bakke said. “We’re looking forward to a lot of personal and team growth. We consider ourselves all family, not just a team.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Caroline Haggerty (first year)
Top returning players: Emma Campitelli, Sr. (Forward); Rachel Fitzpatrick, Sr. (Defense); Gabbi Meyer, Sr. (Midfield); Manna Hollin, Jr. (Defense); Lilly Butler, Sr. (Goalie)
Key new players: Sam Bender, Fr. (Midfield); Annie Bennett, So. (Forward)
Outlook: John Carroll will be a quick and athletic group with some great senior leadership. “We are scrappy, tough and determined,” coach Haggerty said.
North Harford
Head coach: Carla Harward (ninth year)
Top returning players: Annika Peterson, Sr. (Midfield, Defense); Kendall Fortune, Jr. (Midfield, Forward); Emma Moffitt, Sr. (Forward); Jackie Bultman, Sr. (Forward); Hannah Krizek, Sr. (Midfield); Ellie Kuciara, Sr. (Goalie)
Key new players: Autumn Tagliaferri, Jr. (Defense, Midfield); Grace Underwood, Jr. (Defense); Korynn Sims, So. (Forward); Grace Conklin, So. (Midfield, Forward); Julia Blondell, Jr. (Forward); Kaley Mulhausen, Jr. (Forward); Greer Strine, Sr. (Defense); Isabella Southard, Jr. (Defense); Sarah Reifsnyder, So. (Goalie)
Outlook: “With missing an entire season, we are fielding a young team with very little varsity experience; however, some of our young players are very skilled and eager to learn. We will be rebuilding our defensive backfield as well as an untested forward line, but we have speed on the forward line and players that can score,” coach Harward said. “We are skilled and have depth in the midfield. Our season will be determined by how well the team works together, and how our defense rises to the challenges of our competitive schedule. With this challenging schedule, we will be tested early. Nonetheless, we are happy with the progress made so far and look forward to the season ahead.”
Patterson Mill
Team information was not received for this preview.