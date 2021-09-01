Harford County field hockey teams ready to begin season

Outlook: “We will return four varsity players from the 2019 season with a lot of our JV from 2019 stepping into key varsity roles. We will also be adding a handful of younger players to our roster who will see significant playing time,” coach Lovelace said. “We will be a very young team this year as we look to build around our strong defensive unit. With our 2021 class of 10 players missing their senior season, we will have a lot of gaps to close. However, we have players stepping up in those positions who are ready to get back on the field. We will very much be playing a full team game and less individual play as we have in season’s past.”