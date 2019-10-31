Field hockey teams from C. Milton Wright and Fallston both won region championships Wednesday, while North Harford came up a little short in an identical quest.
Both CMW and Fallston will play in state quarterfinal action either Friday or Saturday.
Mustangs blank Bobcats
CMW (6-8) won the Class 3A North Region II title by shutting out host Bel Air (8-6), 4-0.
The Mustangs, defending 3A state champs, scored once in the first half and three times over the final 30 minutes. The Bobcats, who won 4-3 in an earlier regular season meeting, never found the cage.
The Mustangs put on an offense charge just over five minutes in as Kirsten Schleicher got a run toward the Bobcats goal. Bel Air goalie Abby Bannan charged off her line and dove head first to clear the ball away without a shot being taken.
Both teams had multiple corner chances in the first half and it was on the Mustangs third and final chance that produced scoring. The ball was played out to senior Annie Keele, who took a couple short hits to get clear for a shot.
Keele sent a hard, low shot toward the goal and teammate Arrianna May was able to get a stick on it and tip it past Bannan with 10:20 to play in the half.
The goal came just three minutes after Bel Air had three consecutive corner opportunities that failed to produce a meaningful shot. “I think it was just unluckiness, I mean we were there, we had three corners right in a row. I have no idea why we couldn’t get the ball in the cage,” Bobcats coach Amy Chmielewski said. “Seriously, they tried hard, they brought their 'A' game and they gave me everything they got, so I can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Bel Air had four corners in the first half and none in the second.
Despite that, the Bobcats had a few decent scoring chances over the first 10 minutes of the second half.
The first came five minutes in. Ali Chmielewski sent the ball right across the goal area and Kelsey Fleischman tried, but could not get a stick on the ball.
Five minutes later, with both Carly Muffley and Keele sidelined with penalty minutes, the Bobcats still could not take advantage of the two-player advantage.
Peyton Hale unleashed a hard shot during the advantage, but it went harmlessly wide. Another Bel Air shot offensive attempt was alertly kicked away by Mustangs goalie Finley Moreland.
Two minutes later the Mustangs added to their lead. The goal came off another corner opportunity. The shot did not come directly off the insert. Keele played the ball to the right and then sent it across and in front of the Bobcats goal. Schleicher knocked it in with 17:40 left.
Schleicher struck again with 12:27 to play with Keele adding the assist.
It was Keele who closed the scoring with a minute remaining. Again, the corner opportunity produced the goal, assisted by Muffley.
Moreland made one save in the game, while Bannan finished with five.
“I think my girls feel good, they’re ready, they know what they want” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “They wanted this game and they want another championship. We’re not the same team as last year, we’re better than last year.”
Cougars top Huskies
Fallston (11-3) won the 1A North Region II title, beating visiting Patterson Mill (5-9), 5-2.
Olivia Reed scored three goals and Nicole Milano added two for the Cougars. Reed also had two assists and Julia Strohman added one.
Julia Frankis scored a goal for the Huskies, as did Cassidy Ward on a stroke. Fallston led 2-1 at half.
Cougars goalie Megan Dudick made seven saves and Patterson Mill keeper Natalie Burke had 15 saves.
Bulls top Hawks
North Harford (6-7) lost at Hereford, 3-1, in the 2A North Region I final.
Kelsie Collier scored the lone goal for the Hawks, who tralied 1-0 at the half. Meridith Price assisted the goal.
The Hawks, down 2-1 late, had the press on with a corner opportunity. Unfortunately, the ball was cleared out of the circle, leading to a breakaway by the Bulls, who added the insurance goal.
“I’m proud of the way the girls stepped up and played tonight,” Hawks coach Carla Harward said.
Hawks goalie Madison Murdy made seven saves and Hereford goalie Sara Hallameyer made five saves. The Hawks had a 6-5 edge in shots.