Harford field hockey teams set to begin MPSSAA region playoffs

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association conducted its region playoff draw Monday, placing all participating Harford County schools and Perryville from Cecil County in championship brackets.
All Harford schools have at least a quarterfinal bye, while two, Edgewood and Bel Air, have byes into next week’s championship.
Edgewood (1-7) will visit Bel Air (5-3) for the Class 3A North, Region II title on Nov. 3.
In 1A North, Region II semifinal play, Havre de Grace (1-10) will visit Harford Tech (9-3) and Patterson Mill (2-7) will visit Fallston (9-4) on Nov. 1.
In 1A North, Region I, Perryville (3-7) will play at Elkton on Thursday in a quarterfinal.
In 2A North, Region II, North Harford (6-5) will play at C. Milton Wright (10-2) in a semifinal on Nov. 1. All game times are still to be determined.
C. Milton Wright 1, Harford Tech 0
The Mustangs field hockey team closed out their championship regular season on Thursday with their 10th win.
C. Milton Wright shut out the visiting Cobras in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference nondivision game. CMW won the Chesapeake Division, while the Cobras were Susquehanna Division champs.
Abby Blair scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from Erin Cowie with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter.
The Cobras, who were missing two regular starters, had their best scoring chance in the first half. Paige Stanley had a hard drive on the net, but it was turned away by Mustangs goalie Phoebe Hennessy for her only save of the night.
“We had a couple calls that didn’t go our way tonight, but the girls fought through to come out on top,” C. Milton Wright coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “Our defense held Harford Tech to one shot. Super proud of this group of girls to finish 10-2. We are now shifting our focus [to] playoffs, which is something the girls have been looking forward to since day one.”
Manchester Valley 3, Fallston 2
The Cougars fell to the host Mavericks in nonleague action.
Savanna Henderson and Jena Vanskiver scored for the Cougars, while Henderson also had an assist.
Jessie Bare, Kelsey Bittenger and Abbie Baer scored for the Mavericks.
Both goalies, Payden Knoll for Fallston and Chloe Rama, had eight saves for Manchester Valley.
Westminster 3, Bel Air 2
Bel Air (5-3) lost by a goal to the visiting Owls in nonleague play.
Lilly Kuemmel, assisted by Raegan King, and Paige Feick scored for the Bobcats.
Kira Martingale (2) and Jess Kent scored for the Owls.
Bel Air goalie Mackenzie Leeson had four saves, including a stroke save in the fourth quarter.