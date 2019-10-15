The Bel Air girls field hockey team hosted and defeated Patterson Mill on Monday, winning, 4-1, in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.
Maddie Conroy opened the scoring for the Bobcats with an assist from Ali Chmielewski, while Emma Sanza followed with a goal, assisted by Conroy. Both goals scored in the first half.
Patterson Mill also scored its lone goal in the first half, an unassisted tally for Caroline Michaels.
Conroy added her second goal in the second half, with assist from Peyton Hale and Hale closed the scoring with an unassisted goal.
Huskies goalie Natalie Burke made eight saves.
Bel Air also played Friday at South Carroll and won, 1-0.
Chmielewski scored the game-winner in the second half with 6:23 left to play, off a long hit from Hale.
Bobcats keeper Abby Bannan had nine saves.
Cougars blank Tigers, Cobras
Fallston visited Rising Sun and left a 6-0 winner Monday in Chesapeake play.
The Cougars, playing their final Chesapeake game, scored three goals in each half.
Nicole Milano scored three goals for the Cougars, while Megan Meyer netted two and Olivia Reed scored one.
Reed and Savanna Henderson added two assists apiece. Allison Strohman and Julia Strohman each had an assist.
Fallston keeper Megan Dudick made two saves.
Fallston rolled at Harford Tech on Thursday, winning, 11-0.
Allison Strohman and Henderson scored two goals each. Single goals were scored by Anna Scheir, Kaylee Mills, Macy Budke, Maddie Rock, Milano, Reed and Julia Strohman.
Henderson added three assists, while Rock, Megan Meyer, Milano and Reed had one each.
Goalie Dudick had two saves for the Cougars, who led 4-0 at half.
Huskies shut out 'Gators
Patterson Mill shut out visiting Perry Hall, 4-0, Thursday.
The Huskies got unassisted goals from four different players; Cassidy Ward, Julie Bloss, Julia Frankis and Michaels.
Huskies goalie Natalie Burke made 10 saves. The Huskies led at half, 3-0.
Hawks fall
Visiting Dulaney knocked off North Harford, 3-1, Thursday.
Meridith Price tallied the Hawks goal with assist from Kelsie Collier.
Hawks goalie Madison Murdy made five saves. The Hawks trailed at half, 1-0.