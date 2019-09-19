Fallston edges Bel Air to open division play in field hockey

The Fallston field hockey team edged visiting Bel Air, 3-2, Wednesday afternoon to open its UCBAC Chesapeake Division schedule.
The Cougars (1-0, 5-0) and Bobcats (1-1, 1-3) battle to scoreless tie for one half, but Fallston scored twice early in the second half to go ahead.
Savanna Henderson and Julia Strohman scored the Cougars goals, both assisting the other. Henderson added a second goal later, unassisted.
Peyton Hale and Emma Sanza were goal scorers for Bel Air. Hale assisted the Sanza goal.
Fallston goalie Megan Dudick made five saves and Bel Air goalie Abby Bannan made eight saves.
Hawks beat Tigers
North Harford (2-0, 2-1) also began its Chesapeake schedule with a win, beating visiting Rising Sun (0-1, 1-2), 6-1.
Ava Schmidt led the Hawks scoring with two goals, while Zoe Mikles, Kelsie Collier, Abbey Kroener and Lina Goetz tallied a goal apiece.
Schmidt also had two assists. Meridith Price, Carsyn Bennett, Jackie Bultman each had one assist.
In the Hawks goal, starter Madison Murdy made three saves and Ellie Kuciara came on to add two saves. Rising Sun goalie Jessie Rea made 12 saves. North Harford led at halftime, 3-0.
Huskies beat Cobras
Patterson Mill (1-0, 1-2) also won in Chesapeake play Wednesday, blanking visiting Harford Tech (0-2, 2-2), 5-0.
The Huskies led at the half, 2-0.
Julia Frankis led the scoring with a three-goal day, while Cassidy Ward and Caroline Gebhard notched a goal apiece.
Frankis added an assist and Ward had two. Caroline Michaels also had one assist.
Panthers edge Warriors
Perryville (1-1, 1-2) used a double overtime goal Wednesday to beat visiting Havre de Grace (1-1, 1-2), 1-0, in Susquehanna Division play.
Jordan Gray scored the winning goal unassisted.
Perryville goalie Shannon Mahan had 10 saves.
Other scores
In Susquehanna play, Edgewood (0-1, 1-1) lost at Bo Manor (1-1, 2-1), 1-0, while C. Milton Wright (0-1) lost to visiting Century, 1-0, in non-league action.