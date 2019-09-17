Fallston shuts out Patterson Mill in UCBAC field hockey opener

The Fallston Cougars opened its UCBAC Chesapeake Division schedule Monday with a 5-0 shutout of visiting Patterson Mill (0-1, 0-3).
The Cougars offense was led by Julia Strohman’s two goals. Also scoring for the Cougars were Allison Strohman, Anna Scheir and Savanna Henderson.
Olivia Reed dished out two assists, while Scheir, Allison Strohman and Julia Strohman added one assist each.
In goal, Fallston played two goalies with Megan Dudick making six saves and Payden Knoll adding two stops. Natalie Burke had a much busier day in the Huskies goal with 25 saves.
Fallston led at the half, 2-0.
Hawks blank Cobras
North Harford (1-0, 1-1) also opened Chesapeake play Monday with a shutout win, 5-0 over visiting Harford Tech (0-1, 2-1).
Kendall Fortune paced the Hawks scoring with two goals. Kelsie Collier, Ava Schmidt and Maddy Weber added a goal apiece.
Meridith Price added two assists, while others with an assist were Zoe Mikles, Abbey Kroener and Lina Goetz.
The Hawks played two goalies with Madison Murdy making two saves and Ellie Kuciara making none. Tech keeper Auburn Blackmon had 21 saves.
The Hawks led 1-0 at the half.
Bobcats edge Mustangs
Bel Air (2-0, 2-2) overcame a 3-1 halftime deficit at C. Milton Wright (0-1, 0-1) Monday to win 4-3 in Chesapeake play.
Ellie Sunday scored the first Bel Air goal and Maddy Conroy scored the final three. Peyton Hale had three assists.
Bobcats keeper Abby Bannan made seven saves.
CMW stats were not provided.
The Bobcats scored two first half goals Thursday and then held on to beat visiting North Harford, 2-1, in Chesapeake play.
Conroy and Hale had a goal each for the Bobcats and Maddie Weber scored for the Hawks.
Ali Chmielewski added an assist for Bel Air.