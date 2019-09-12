Aberdeen drops field hockey game to North East

Aberdeen’s young, small in number and inexperienced field hockey team lost 10-0 Wednesday to the visiting North East Indians.
The Indians (1-1) scored five goals in each half, led by Abby Riley's two goals and four assists. Kaylee Isaac and Sydney Webster scored two goals apiece and Kaylyn Jennings added a goal and two assists.
Kelsey Jennings, Olivia Ness and Savanna McMullen also scored goals.
Aberdeen (0-2) goalie Julia Rodney finished with seven saves. North East goalie Rachel Katz faced no shots.
“We had one day between the last game and this one to try to fix some things from the last game,” Eagles coach Janice Fike said. The Eagles were blanked 10-0 on Monday by Harford Tech. “We just need more time to do that,” Fike said.
The Eagles are low in numbers, playing with one substitute in Wednesday’s game. “We have one girl who hasn’t had enough practices to be able to play yet, soon she’ll be able to go in and play and we have another girl who is modified playing in the game, because she’s hurt,” Fike said.
The brightest spot was the play of goalie Rodney. “Our goalie, I’m so proud of her. We’ve been working on diving and slide tackling and the saves, she’s improved so much,” Fike said. Rodney, a junior, displayed some of the diving and slide tackling and kicked away numerous balls to thwart North East scoring chances.
Huskies fall
South Carroll dealt host Patterson Mill its second loss in as many games Tuesday, 5-1.
Caroline Michaels tallied the lone Huskies goal with an assist from Cassidy Ward.
Meghan Radford scored twice to lead the visitors, while single goal scorers were Rachel Linn (three assists), Emma Seller and Morgan Collins.