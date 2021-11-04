Fallston, North Harford, Bel Air win region field hockey championships | ROUNDUP

Field hockey teams from Fallston, North Harford and Bel Air each celebrated region championships Wednesday.
All three will play in the state quarterfinals this Friday or Saturday, with times, sites and opponents to be determined.
At Harford Tech, the Cougars (11-4) got off to a slow start, but once the first goal went in, eight more followed in a 9-0 win over the Cobras (10-4) in the 1A North Region II final.
“Sometimes we start a little slow and then it takes us a minute to find the back of that net and then when we do, it just starts rolling,” Cougars coach Jackie Cummings said.
Fallston had six penalty corners in the first quarter, but of the shots created, none found the back of the cage.
Tech, meanwhile, was on its heels defensively from the start. But after keeping the Cougars silent for a quarter, the Cobras still had hope.
Four minutes into the second quarter, a long hit by Emma Huddler got past the last Fallston defender and Tech teammate Heather Reider was first to the ball. Reider possessed the ball into the shooting area, where Cougars goalie Payden Knoll came out to defend.
Reider, dueling and beating a Cougars defender, pushed the ball past the goalie and into the goal, but a collision occurred. The foul was against Fallston, but it nullified the goal.
It did give the Cobras their first two and only corners, but they could not capitalize. Tech coach Brian Reider was not happy with the call and he was equally puzzled.
“You can never blame the outcome of a game on an umpire or referee’s decision, it come’s across that you’re a poor sport,” Reider said. “However, in that moment of the game, we did score a goal and in the eyes of the official, there was a foul that took the goal away, but the funny thing, the foul was against them. The majority of the game, if not the entire game, any time there was a foul, the ref’s said play on if there was an advantage.”
So, with the game still scoreless, Fallston resumed its offensive pressure. With 9:20 left in the half, Riley Cloude broke the ice.
The goal came on a corner and Cloude banged in a rebound shot.
Two minutes later, Savanna Henderson doubled the lead with assist from Jena Vanskiver and with 1:11 left, Skylar Stevens added a goal on an assist from Henderson.
“We definitely wanted to come out hard, we didn’t want to come out flat, because we know if we come out hard, we can keep that energy throughout the whole game,” Henderson said. “That was our main goal for this game.”
The Cougars took the 3-0 lead into the half and closed the game with three goals in each of the final two quarters. Henderson added two more to finish with a hat trick.
Rylee DeVito, Riley Conroy, Hayley DiPangrazio and Caitlyn Weitzel also added goals in the second half.
Tech goalie Isabella Price finished a busy day with 18 saves.
“I think we have the potential to go far. We are really good at growing as a team and kind of individually also,” Henderson said. “I think were gonna work hard, keep our goals in mind, focus one step at a time and aim for that big goal to be in the states.”
North Harford 1, Sparrows Point 0
The Hawks (8-5) won the 2A North Region II title over the host Pointers.
Kendall Fortune scored the game-winner, unassisted, with 2:21 left in regulation.
Ellie Kuciara and Sarah Reifsnyder shared time in the Hawks’ goal, making three saves each. Pointers goalie Riley Hurlbut made three saves as well.
Bel Air 10, Edgewood 0
The Bobcats (6-3) easily won the 3A North Region II title with a victory over the visiting Rams (1-8).
Lilly Kuemmel (2), Paige Feick (2), Madison Denis (2), Maggie Ermentrout (2), Faith Kregel and Kelsey Fleischmann provided the Bel Air goals.
Madigan King, Delaney McDermott, Raegan King, Ava Gottschalk and Alexa Mangual (2) had assists.
Mackenzie Leeson (no saves) and Norah Delaney (one save) played in the Bel Air goal, while Edgewood goalie Amanda Adebaken had 12 saves.