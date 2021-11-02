North Harford, Fallston and Harford Tech field hockey advance in region playoffs | ROUNDUP

Harford County will have five field hockey teams trying to win region titles Wednesday.
North Harford, Fallston and Harford Tech each won semifinal games Monday to advance, while Edgewood and Bel Air both had multiple byes into Wednesday’s final.
Edgewood (1-7) will play at Bel Air (5-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the 3A North, Region II title.
North Harford 1, C. Milton Wright 0
The Hawks (7-5) upset the top-seeded Mustangs (10-3) in a 2A North, Region II semifinal.
The game, the second in the past few weeks between the teams, was a tight battle from the start.
The Hawks pressured the Mustangs’ defense early, but nothing came from it, except maybe a lesson or two from North Harford’s lone first-half corner.
CMW also had one corner in the first half, but the Mustangs came up empty. The game was scoreless at the half.
The Mustangs seemed to have an edge in the third quarter offensively, and with a player advantage for two minutes at the 5:56 mark, a true scoring opportunity seemed to present itself.
It did, but for the Hawks.
Down a player, North Harford only got stronger.
The Hawks redirected the ball from its defense to the offense, and seconds later the Hawks were awarded a corner.
Julia Blondell inserted the ball to Kendall Fortune. The ball was eventually swung left, where a moving Korynn Sims smacked a shot past Mustangs freshman goalie Phoebe Hennessey with 4:40 left to play in the third quarter.
“We did one of our new quarters that we just made,” said Sims, a sophomore. “It goes to the top and then comes to me and I sweep it in.”
Sims did just that. “I was very relieved to get that little advantage over them, but I also wanted to stay calm and strong and not let up, just because we got a goal,” she said.
Said Hawks coach Carla Harward: “To get a corner, specifically on that and we’ve been practicing that corner and we knew it was going to work one of these times.”
The Hawks didn’t let up, and despite having their own advantage for a pair of five-minute spans, there was no more scoring.
The Mustangs had two corner opportunities in the second half, but neither produced a real tough shot.
“All of these hard teams we’ve played all season finally payed off tonight,” Harward said. “I’m very happy. I’m very proud of my team, never been more proud of my team.”
Ellie Kuciara and Sarah Reifsnyder shared time in the Hawks goal, combining for three saves. Mustangs keeper Hennessey also had three saves.
“They’re a great team, they [North Harford] played phenomenal tonight, they didn’t have any mistakes,” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “We just came out on the wrong side of it tonight.”
The Hawks will play at Sparrows Point in Wednesday’s region final.
Fallston 12, Patterson Mill 0
The Cougars (10-4) rolled past the visiting Huskies (2-8) in 1A North, Region II play.
Savanna Henderson (2), Jena Vanskiver (2), Caitlyn Weitzel (2), Rylee DeVito (2), Riley Cloude, Morgan Anthony, Gabby Riley and Skyler Stevens provided the Cougars’ goals.
Henderson (5), DeVito (2), Harper Canatella, Cloude, Vanskiver and Macy Budke added assists.
Patterson Mill goalie Aubrey Jenkins had 11 saves.
The Cougars will play at Harford Tech in Wednesday’s region final.
Harford Tech 5, Havre de Grace 0
The Cobras (10-3) moved on with the shutout over the visiting Warriors (1-11) in 1A North, Region II play.
Tech controlled play for the entire game, but the Warriors’ defense was up to the task. Tech led at the half, 1-0.
Heather Reider led the winners with three goals and two assists. Other goals were scored by Isabella Farace and Evelyn Pollitt.
Emma Huddler, Farace and Lilly Uttenreither each had assists.
Latest The Aegis Sports
Auburn Blackmon and Isabella Price were in goal for the Cobras to combine for the shutout.