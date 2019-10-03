The visiting Bel Air Bobcats had little trouble with Harford Tech Wednesday evening in a UCBAC Chesapeake Division Field Hockey battle.
The Bobcats scored often and won the game, 7-0. Goals were scored by seven different players.
Alexa Mangual opened the scoring with assist from Maddison Conroy, while Peyton Hale followed with an unassisted goal.
Emma Sanza added a goal, assisted by Kelsie Gillis and Kelsey Fleischmann’s goal was assisted by Madigan King. Ali Chmielewski and Sofia Garcia both scored unassisted goals and Lauren Taylor closed the scoring with an assist by Hale.
Mustangs nip Cougars
Fallston added a Chesapeake win Tuesday, nipping visiting C. Milton Wright, 2-1
The game was back and forth early with the first half ending in a scoreless tie. The Cougars went ahead on Julia Strohman’s first goal, but the Mustangs tied the score a bit later on a Kristen Schlelcher goal.
Strohman then scored off a penalty corner to put the Cougars in the win column. Savanna Henderson and Anna Scheir had assists for the Cougars.
Fallston goalie Megan Dudick made six saves, while CMW keeper Finley Moreland had seven saves.
Huskies top Tigers
Patterson Mill was also a winner Tuesday in Chesapeake play, beating visiting Rising Sun, 5:1.
The Huskies led at half, 1-0.
Julia Frankis had a huge game for the winners, scoring four goals, while Karlie Brent added one goal.
Patterson Mill goalie Natalie Burke had five saves.
Rams edge Warriors
In a Susquewanna Division game on Tuesday, Edgewood knocked off host host Havre de Grace, 1-0, with a late goal.
Casey Coggins scored the game’s lone goal with Caris Cianelli adding the assist.
Rams goalie Niyah Brown made two saves and defender Olivia Gromek did an excellent job on defense holding off three Warriors scoring attempts on goal.
Other Tuesday scores
In other Susquehanna games, Joppatowne lost at Elkton, 9-0, and Aberdeen was edged 2-1 at Perryville.