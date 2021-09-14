Havre de Grace edges Edgewood for first field hockey win

The Havre de Grace Warriors (1-1) field hockey team picked up its first win Monday, a 2-1 triumph over visiting Edgewood. The Rams were seeing their first action of the season.
The game was played in 15-minute quarters and 8v8 due to Edgewood having a shortage of qualified players.
“We play to improve, that’s what I teach the girls — to improve, to try to score, to play as a team — and they executed a lot of great things today, which I’m really proud of,” Warriors coach Kristeena Bakke said. “It’s a building year and they needed that to know that they can continue to play and have fun.”
The Warriors struck first, midway through the first quarter. Junior Gwyn Delos Santos netted the goal, the first for the Warriors this season. Havre de Grace was blanked 8-0 at home on Friday in its season opener.
“I am so proud of us, we haven’t scored at all this season and that was a really big step for us,” Delos Santos said. “We were having a hard time on ourselves and we made major improvement and that was really good.”
Both teams had minimal scoring chances through the rest of the half and the Warriors held the 1-0 lead at halftime.
Five minutes into the third quarter the Warriors added to the lead. Delos Santos didn’t score the goal, but it was her run toward the Rams’ goal that created it. Delos Santos was fouled in the act of shooting, which led to a penalty stroke for the Warriors.
“Yeah, a stroke and I was like, I’ve never heard of that before and really, we were all in shock,” Delos Santos said. “New things for us this year, a lot of new things.”
Grace Hinton, also a junior, took the stroke and pushed it waist high past Rams goalie Amanda Adebakin (seven saves).
Down 2-0, Edgewood showed no quit. The Rams pushed, but the Warriors’ defense didn’t break. Goalie Ali Greeley (four saves) kicked away many balls before they became shots.
With five minutes left in the game, Edgewood finally broke through with a goal off a corner opportunity. Greeley made an initial save, but Kenzie Aarsen shot a rebound on the ground and into the cage.
The Rams had one more opportunity with time expired. The Rams had another corner, their fourth of the game, but after about a half minute, the ball was shot out of bounds and the Warriors went into celebration mode.
“I’m very proud of them, this is their first official game for this season,” Rams coach Jessica Chesson said. “They had some great passes and breakaways and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Harford Tech 6, Rising Sun 1
The Cobras traveled to Rising Sun to win and improve to 2-1.
Tech got an early goal from Heather Reider, which led to a 3-0 lead at halftime. Tech pushed the lead to 4-0 early in the second half on a goal by Issabella Farace.
Rising Sun cut the lead to 4-1, but the Cobras tacked on two more goals to secure the victory.
Reider led the offensive attack with two goals and three assists and Farace added two goals. Other goal scorers were Kendall Nehila and Page Stanley. Tech also had assists by Emma Huddler and Stanley.
The Cobras goalie combo of Isabella Price and Auburn Blackmon combined for seven saves.
Harford Tech 4, Patterson Mill 0
The host Cobras scored twice in each half to beat the Huskies on Friday.
The Cobras got off to a fast start in the first half and had constant pressure on the Huskies. Patterson Mill had zero shots on goal in the first half, while the Cobras had 14 shots on goal and nine penalty corners.
The Tech offense produced seven more shots and two more goals in the second half. The Cobras offense was led by Reider’s three goals. Farace added one goal and Lilly Uttenreither had an assist.
Huddler and Stanley each had five shots on goal. Tech played two goalies with Blackmon and Price combining on the shutout.
John Carroll 1, C. Milton Wright 0 OT
The Patriots needed double overtime to beat the visiting Mustangs, 1-0, Friday.
Annie Bennett scored the game-winner.
Hawks split two in tournament
North Harford 3, Catonsville 0
Jackie Bultman, Kendall Fortune and Kaley Mullhausen all scored goals in the Hawks first round win at the Mt. Hebron Tournament on Saturday.
Fortune, Hannah Krizek and Abigail Saltzer also had assists.
Hawks goalie Ellie Kuciara had five saves and Catonsville keeper Erin Moran had four saves.
The Hawks led 1-0 at half.
Mt. Hebron 3, North Harford 2
The host team got goals from Natalie Machron, Sophia Hogle and Paige Leitzel to edge the Hawks in the championship game.
Grace Conklin scored both North Harford goals. One goals was assisted by Emma Moffitt.
The Hawks played two goalies, with Sarah Reifsnyder making eight saves and Kuciara making one.
The Hawks were down 3-0 at halftime.
Hereford 1, North Harford 0
Riley Hackett scored the game’s lone goal in the first half to lift the Bulls over the host Hawks on Friday.
“For this being our first game in over a year and with only one scrimmage this season, we are pleased with the progress we have made so far,” Hawks coach Carla Harward said. ”Our defense of Autumn Tagliaferri, Grace Underwood and Greer Strine, as well as our goalie Reifsnyder, did an amazing job today.”
Reifsnyder finished with nine saves, while Hereford goalie Bailey Berquist made no saves.