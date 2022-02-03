FCA girls lacrosse program is seeking players for 2022 Spring season

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) “Lady Falcons” girls lacrosse team is seeking interested players for the Spring 2022 season. Though not a club team, the Lady Falcons are a high school varsity women’s lacrosse team offering a varsity level game schedule. Sponsored by FCA of Northern Maryland, the team is a member of the Capital Area Lacrosse League.
Eligible players are 8th-12th graders in any of these categories: home-schooled, attending a private/public school not fielding a lacrosse team, or unable to participate in their school’s program.
Practices and home games are held at Beachmont Christian Camp in Kingsville, with occasional practices at Meadowood Regional Park in Lutherville. Practices start on Feb. 21 at an indoor arena in Parkville, transitioning to outdoors in early March. The schedule of 19 games through mid-May has the Lady Falcons playing a variety of private schools in the Baltimore Metro area.
Season team fee is $375. For more information, please visit https://www.nmdfca.org/girls-lacrosse and email Coach Tim Hines at thines@fca.org. A link labeled Email Coach Hines is also posted on the web page.
FCA is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization.