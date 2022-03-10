Fallston girls basketball surges past Williamsport, 50-41, in Class 2A state semifinal

ROCKVILLE — The Fallston Cougars girls basketball team overcame a slow start Wednesday to earn a spot in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game in College Park.
Fallston knocked off top-seeded Williamsport, 50-41, in a 2A semifinal played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.
Senior point guard Jillian Crawford scored 23 points to lead the win.
“It’s amazing, since my freshman year we’ve been trying to get to this point and I think now that we finally have this team, we’re gonna win it all,” Crawford said.
The Cougars will meet Gwynn Park or Hereford in Saturday’s final set for 1 p.m. at the Xfinity Center on the University of Maryland campus.
The Cougars opened Wednesday’s game with three straight turnovers. Crawford, though, followed with two straight scoring drives to get the Cougars going. Crawford clearly learned something as she had more drives and baskets later that proved big.
“We started running through our plays and we started setting our screens and once we set our screens, we know that they were not good with screens,” Crawford said. " So, when we come off it, we knew that we could get to the lane and then finish from there.”
The Cougars led 8-5 after one quarter and the Wildcats never caught up.
Williamsport point guard Paige Smith, who poured in 31 points, heated up in the second quarter but the Cougars still extended their lead.
Emily Solomon scored two baskets in the paint and she added two free throws to push the Cougars’ lead to five, 16-11, midway through the second quarter. Ayla Galloway’s follow and another Crawford basket pushed the Fallston lead to 20-12 at halftime.
Smith scored five points early in the third quarter, but Crawford equaled the effort. Amanda Sharpe added a basket for the Cougars, whose lead was 28-17 with 3:31 left in the quarter. Ayla Galloway added a basket off a Crawford assist.
Galloway added another basket for the Cougars, as did Smith for the Wildcats and the Fallston lead was 32-19 through three quarters.
Williamsport did not quit.
Smith opened the final quarter with her first 3-pointer. She added two more baskets cutting the Cougars’ lead to six, 32-26, with 6:04 to play.
The Cougars needed an answer and Crawford provided it. She knocked down a 3-pointer, the first for the Cougars, halting the Wildcats’ run.
“I thought the biggest play of the game was, we’re down six,” Wildcats coach Kevin Murphy said. “We’re doing a good job and coming back and the ball gets deflected in front of their bench. It’s loose, they get it and kick it to [Crawford] and she hits a 3 to go up nine.”
Cougars coach Johnny Woods agreed. “They made a little run there in the fourth quarter and we just had to get a bucket,” Woods said.” Got to stop the bleeding and we have a Jillian Crawford.”
The Cougars then got another three from Crawford and one from Allie Book, which countered Smith’s three, that had gotten the Wildcats back to within six, 40-34, with three minutes to play.
The Cougars made enough free throws down the stretch, hitting 6 of 10 in the quarter to seal the win.
Galloway scored seven points for the Cougars, while Solomon and Book both scored six. Kamryn Smeltzer scored eight for the Wildcats.