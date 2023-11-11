Fallston football showcases its depth in 35-11 second-round playoff win over Sparrows Point

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Fallston Cougars football team poses after its win over Sparrows Point in a regional second round playoff game Friday. (Jake Shindel)

Neither Fallston quarterback Jason Roberts nor running back Caleb Canatella started the season as the team’s top player at their respective positions.

But on Friday, their numbers were called, just as they have been for the back half of the season. Both came up strong for the No. 3-seed Cougars, who advanced to the 2A/1A state quarterfinals with a 35-11 win at No. 2 Sparrows Point.

Advertisement

Canatella, a sophomore, burst onto the scene last week with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown. He managed to top that performance against the Pointers, going for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

“You just have to play hard,” Canatella said. “If you don’t play hard, you can’t win. That’s what we came out here to do, and that’s what we did.”

Advertisement

With injuries to key offensive players, Fallston entered the game as the underdogs playing on the road. That didn’t phase Roberts, who threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 64 yards on the ground.

“I feel like we all [know] that we have a shot to do it,” Roberts said. “We all knew that we had a chance to win this game. From the beginning, we knew we were going to play Sparrows Point. We all knew that we had a shot to win this game.”

Roberts waited for an opportunity for three years as a backup. Coach Keith Robinson likes what he has seen from the senior quarterback so far.

“Once he got a chance, he’s just been phenomenal,” Robinson said. “We’ve been throwing the ball all over the field, and it’s really kind of opened up what we’ve been doing. He kicks all the extra points, he kicks touchbacks, so he does it all.”

Robinson said the team has been fighting all year, and it has been the younger guys on the team who have made a difference.

“It’s a resilient bunch,” he said. “We’ve kind of adopted that next-man-up mentality. We lost our starting quarterback [Dom Foster] Week 7, starting running back-linebacker [Evan Alcide], probably our best player, the following week. … We’ve had a bunch of young guys step up.”

One of those has been sophomore Zach Loewe, who caught two passes for 28 yards and picked off Sparrows Point quarterback Javier Guevara in the fourth quarter.

Fallston's Jason Roberts, left, and Caleb Canatella pose together after the Cougars beat Sparrows Point in a second-round regional playoff game Friday. (Jake Shindel)

Despite giving up over 200 yards in the air to Guevara, Fallston’s defense locked down Sparrows Point in the red zone, holding the Pointers to just a touchdown and a field goal.

Advertisement

“We’ve done that all year,” Robinson said. “We’ve been able to tighten the screws in the red zone. In between the 20s, we’re giving up some yardage. We gave up some bad stuff in the second half and we kind of loosened up a little bit. But once we get inside the red zone, we do a really nice job of really clamping down on teams.”

The eight remaining Class 2A/1A teams are reseeded based on its power ranking points. Fallston, seeded eighth, will match up with No. 1 Calvert.

“We understand next week we’re going to be heading into the lion’s den,” Robinson said. “We’re going to have our work cut out for us next week, for sure.”