Fallston boys lacrosse wraps up undefeated Chesapeake Division season with 15-7 win over Patterson Mill

The Fallston Cougars boys lacrosse team overcame a bit of a slow start Friday night to close out its Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schedule perfect. The Cougars beat host Patterson Mill 15-7, in the Chesapeake Division finale for both schools.

“The division title was in hand, but we wanted to come out and validate it and go undefeated in our division schedule,” Cougars head coach Patrick Mull said. “Kind of make sure, there was no doubt.”

Fallston sophomore Gage McKenna’s first of three goals got the Cougars (12-2 overall, 6-0 UCBAC) going just 38 seconds into play. Goals were a little harder to come by over the next few minutes as the Huskies defense stick-checked shot opportunities away.

“We were a little slow coming out, as soon as that first goal goes, our whole bench just gets fired up, everybody just keeps on going,” McKenna said. “We just roll the ball.”

The Huskies (7-4, 3-3) tied the game at 1 on RJ Wilhelm’s goal, but the Cougars answered with two goals, 10 seconds apart to take the lead for good.

Chris King with an assist from Quinn McLaughlin was followed up with a Michael Estremsky goal, assisted by Luke Wolff.

Sophomore Drew Pape, who led the Huskies with three goals, scored his first with 1:40 to play in the quarter, but McKenna added his second goal in the final 20 seconds, sending the Cougars into the second quarter up 4-2.

The Cougars added two goals in the second quarter, the first with a player advantage from Lucas Hurlburt and another from Jacob MacMillan as the Cougars were a player down. Pape’s second goal was the lone scoring for the Huskies, who trailed at the half, 6-3.

Pape’s third goal opened third-quarter scoring, pulling the Huskies back within two, 6-4, but Fallston, with dominating possession from faceoff men Aiden Dixon (12-of-15) and Estremsky (8-of-11), scored the next six goals over a seven-minute stretch.

Hurlburt opened the scoring at the 7:42 mark. McKenna followed with his final goal, while other Cougars with goals were Brendon Mudd, King, McLaughlin and Wolff.

Scoring in the final quarter was even, three each. Hurlburt and King both added third goals, respectively, for Fallston and Charlie Bell scored the Cougars final goal.

Jacob Glendon, Will Pape and Adam Lingelbach added goals for the Huskies.

“I was proud of how they hung on in the second half,” Huskies coach Matt Madsen said. “The challenge to them in the fourth quarter was just to maintain and actually just to try to win the quarter and I think they responded pretty well to that.”

Huskies goalie Ethan Kroll finished a busy night with 16 saves, while Cougars keeper Landon Mills made eight saves.