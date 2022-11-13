Fallston girls soccer comes from behind to beat Perryville, 2-1, in Class 1A state semifinal

Defending Class 1A girls soccer state champion Fallston is going back to the final after a hard-fought, 2-1, victory over Perryville on Saturday at Linganore High School.

The Cougars (15-3) scored two goals in the final 16 minutes to beat the Panthers, who finish a great season at 14-1.

Perryville shocked the Cougars with a goal just over seven minutes in. The Panthers knocked away a Cougars corner kick and pushed the ball downfield quickly.

The ball found the feet of junior Sarah Murrell, who ran past the Cougars defense. Cougars goalie Leah Rhinehart came out to cut down the angle, but Murrell alertly slid her shot to the right, inside the far post.

“It was kind of like a game plan knowing they play three in the back,” Murrell said. “If we got it out, just know that we have speed up top and we could beat them up top. So just get it out and take off.”

Fallston, meanwhile, spent the next 48 minutes dominating the action, but the Panthers defense and goalie Sarah Cantrell stood strong. The Cougars made run-after-run and took many shots, but many were offline, altered or saved by Cantrell.

“Yeah, we thought we had it. That was our plan, we wanted to get out early,” Panthers coach John Myers said. “We knew our defenders could run with those girls.”

Fallston senior Katherine King and her teammates weren’t overly concerned.

“We had the confidence, we knew we were the better team no matter what,” King said. ”We knew [Murrell] was their girl, we had a slip-up, but knew we were better, we weren’t worried at all. We knew if we just keep taking shots, one would go in and after one, we always are confident that we know we could score and we put another one in.”

The Cougars were finally able to break through with 16:12 to play on a set play, even though it didn’t go as planned.

“So, that’s not how a set play is supposed to work, so we had to improvise, but it works,” King said. “Ellie [Ajello] played a great cross in and Mackenzie [Mazor] came strong off the bench and put it into the net.”

Mazor later found herself alone in front of the goal and kicked a high shot over goalie Cantrell (17 saves).

The winning goal, scored by King, came nine minutes later. Ajello sent the ball in and King finished it.

“I knew I had to lay out there to get that ball, because the goalie was good,” King said. “It was sheer luck, too, I think I was I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Now with the lead, the Cougars moved into a defensive posture to survive the final seven minutes and reach the title game.

The Cougars will meet South Carroll in next week’s state final at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex. South Carroll was a 2-1 winner over Allegany in overtime.

“We’re so excited, we’re not that worried, we’ve been there before,” King said. “We’re playing South Carroll and they’re pretty good so, we will be practicing all week to play them. We are totally confident that we can win again.”