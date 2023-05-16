Fallston boys lacrosse beats Patterson Mill, 11-5, in Class 1A East Regional final for 2nd straight year

With only seven miles separating Fallston and Patterson Mill high schools, it’s natural for a rivalry to exist. Mix in two straight regional championship meetings and it gets taken to another level.

While the Patterson Mill boys lacrosse team narrowed the gap between it and Fallston from a year ago, it still wasn’t enough to wrestle the regional title away from the Cougars. Timely momentum swings and a strong fourth quarter carried Fallston to an 11-5 win in the Class 1A East Region I final.

“This meant a lot,” said Fallston’s Lucas Hurlburt, who had a hat trick. “The rivalry, you can say, has happened for the past three years. It’s good to win again and win back-to-back and get another region for the team, for the school.”

After winning a state title as a sophomore and falling short in the final last year, senior Quinn McLaughlin is looking to end his high school career back on top, and beating a rival on the way there is a nice touch.

“This means everything to me,” said McLaughlin, who finished with four goals and two assists. “As a senior, we just want to get back to states. Winning the regionals is tough. Havre de Grace and Patterson Mill, we see them in the regular season coming out and especially playing [at Patterson Mill], they have a lot of energy and there is a lot of rivalry between us all. Just playing them again for the second time is tough. They have film on us. We came out a little slow. We had to pick things up. When we play our lacrosse, we can play.”

While the six-goal margin on the scoreboard might seem comfortable, in truth the margin was roughly the width of a goal post.

Fallston (13-3) held a 5-4 lead late in the third quarter when Fletcher Steinkraus’ shot for the would-be tying goal rang off the post and bounced to the Cougars. A quick sprint down the field ended with McLaughlin feeding Owen King for a goal with 21 seconds left in the frame.

What could’ve been a tie game heading to the fourth became a two-goal Cougar advantage.

“I think that was a big turning point in the game,” Fallston coach Patrick Mull said. “They could’ve tied it up — post — we go down the other way and we don’t just get a goal, we get a goal with one of our long sticks, which in lacrosse it’s called a ‘pole goal.’ Typically that gives a lot of energy and a lot of juice to the sideline. That was something we desperately needed.

“Defensively, they were stout. Their goalie was playing a heck of a game. We were having trouble breaking through, and that gave us a little jolt of life that could’ve possibly been the difference.”

After an exchange of goals in the first two minutes of the fourth, the Cougars ended the game with four unanswered. Jacob MacMillian had a goal and three assists to help lead the Cougars offensively.

“I think we got the energy up,” Hurlburt said. “First half, came in a little slow. Second half we got the job done, got the energy back.”

Advertisement

A similar momentum shift came at the end of the first half. Tied at 2, Fallston possessed the ball along the sidelines with the Patterson Mill defense aiming to create a turnover. It seemed like it did, forcing Fallston out of bounds, but instead, the Cougars called a timeout just before the turnover was called.

Shortly after the restart, Hurlburt scored off an Ian Wilson assist. Aiden Dixon won the ensuing faceoff and McLaughlin ended the possession with a goal for a 4-2 Fallston lead at halftime.

“Playoff lacrosse, man. It’s always interesting,” Mull said. “[Patterson Mill] had a great game plan and they executed it pretty well. Fortunately, our guys were able to make enough plays at the end to get the job done.”

Coach Ryan Arist’s Huskies (11-3) were beaten by Fallston, 16-4, on April 26, an his team showed improvement Monday as it looks to build the program. Patterson Mill started seven underclassmen, including junior Carson Gebhard, who scored twice, and sophomore Drew Pape, who had a goal and an assist.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Artist said. “Last time, Fallston really took it to us. This time we had a game plan and we executed the game plan and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. ... This is my first year coaching these guys, taking over the program. I couldn’t be more proud of the situation and coaching this team.”