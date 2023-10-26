North Harford girls soccer upsets Fallston, 2-1, in Class 2A East Region I quarterfinal: ‘Playoffs are a fresh start’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Aidan Riordan gathered his team postgame off to the sideline and kept his speech short. Not much more than one line before pivoting his attention ahead.

The first-year North Harford girls soccer coach told his team, “Since I got hired, I’ve been trying to convince you, we are a good team.” The girls responded with a mix of laughs and cheers. But he was serious. Riordan knew his squad had the talent and chemistry to finish out a comeback 2-1 win in the Class 2A East Region I semifinal on the road over two-time state champion Fallston.

Sixth-seeded North Harford finished its season 4-9-1, which included a nearly month-long winless streak. The Hawks even fell to No. 3 seed Fallston twice: 3-1 on Sept. 2 and 2-0 on Oct. 3. But Riordan saw the potential and saw the nature of how his group could battle through close games, even when they couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“We’re losing those games by a goal but we’re still in every single game,” Riordan said. “That’s the tough part. We just remind them every single day at practice, ‘We got this. Our regular season record doesn’t matter. Playoffs are a fresh start.’”

The Hawks spent nearly the first 70 minutes of Wednesday’s match looking more like their regular-season selves. A stout defense that found a couple chances, but struggled to finish plays that might show up on the scoreboard.

It wasn’t until the game’s final 11 minutes that Mia Honig lined up a free kick near midfield. Sydney Stoneback was the beneficiary of North Harford’s first shot on goal all game, but she made it count. That evaporated the deficit which started with Fallston’s Ella Litz breaking the seal shortly after halftime, corralling a wild rebound for a stinger to the top shelf.

North Harford goalie Savannah Picha absorbed punches — or kicks, rather — all evening like the wrong side of a UFC title fight.

Fallston’s offense tried everything to get one past the sophomore — touch passes to breakaway advantages, streaking up the sideline for a cross pass to generate an opportunity, set pieces from corner kicks and even discombobulation in front of the net that left Picha out of position. For most of the night: nothing.

“She’s been amazing,” Riordan said. “That’s such a big factor for a team to have a goalie who we can count on to make those big saves when we need it. ... We give up a lot of shots and she’s saved us quite a few times to keep us in games.”

Wednesday was more of the same. A glowing performance for the victors but a hair-pulling stressor for Fallston. Seemingly every opportunity ended in a disbelieving sigh.

The playoff feeling appeared to set in coming out of halftime in a 0-0 tie.

Both sides played with more urgency. The physicality swelled. Coaches and players alike became more vocal. They were well aware a costly mistake could mean the end of their season but conversely, a big play could help them live to see another day.

North Harford made that play — twice.

First with Stoneback’s goal. Then the game-winner from Aubrey Heise with 4:29 to go courtesy of Ella Appleby — only the Hawks’ third shot on goal of the night.

“I think in the first half, we completely dominated,” Fallston coach Jon Salbeck said. “In the second half, we’re dominating halfway through then Aidan switched it up adding another person up top and we kind of got mixed up a little bit. Tried to move people around and mimic their formation and it didn’t work out.

“I gotta hand it to Aidan,” he continued. “New coach coming in last minute getting the job, he’s had a lot of ups and downs. He deserves it, I’m happy for him. Obviously sucks for our seniors but like I told them, it’s tough winning three state titles in a row.”

Riordan’s postgame speech transitioned smoothly from the reminder of his unconditional confidence to sharing film on C. Milton Wright, their semifinal opponent this weekend that the Hawks lost to in mid-September. But like Riordan said, playoffs are a fresh start.