North Harford girls basketball scores 21 third-quarter points, leading to 43-23 win over Fallston

North Harford outscored visiting Fallston, 21-6, in the third quarter Thursday night, leading the Hawks to a 43-23 girls basketball win among Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools.

Neither team had much offensive success in a rough first half as the defenses reigned. The Cougars (1-1) were a bit unlucky as a pair of 3-point shots seemed to go down and out of the basket. The Cougars, too, were their own worst enemy, making just 2 of 13 free throws in the half. They were 7-of-24 in the game.

North Harford, meanwhile, wasn’t shooting the lights out, but the Hawks (2-0) were a bit better at the line, making 4-of-8 in the half and 14-of-19 in the game.

North Harford's Jenna Amrhein gets control of a loose ball and drives up the court during Thursday's game against Fallston. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The first quarter ended tied at 7, but the Hawks scored five quick points to begin the second. The Hawks outscored the Cougars, 6-3, to lead 13-10 at halftime.

The second half was quite different for the Hawks, but no so much for the Cougars. Pressure was the key.

“It’s gonna be a problem for a lot of people,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller Jr. said. “Man-to-man defense, depending on who’s playing it, can shut any team down. So, that’s what we’re running with.”

The defense turned the Cougars over and the Hawks took advantage. No one more than Jenna Amrhein. The senior guard scored seven straight points off three steals to help the Hawks pull away in the third quarter.

North Harford's Jenna Amrhein drives to the basket with Fallston's Maddy Burns staying tough on defense during Thursday's game at North Harford. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We just never let off the gas, you gotta just keep working. We worked together, we keep persevering through anything,” Amrhein said. “They threw out a press at one point, we set it up, we were calm, we broke it and we kept going.”

Amrhein (eight steals) scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter. Marissa Struhar (seven points) and Caroline Nicholson (seven points) scored four each in the quarter.

Fallston went scoreless for nearly six minutes before Sarah Gent made two free throws. That led to six straight points as Jadin Woods made her only basket and Ayla Galloway, who led the Cougars with 13 points and 14 rebounds, scored as well.

The run put a little cut in the double-digit Hawks lead, but the quarter ended with North Harford comfortably ahead, 34-16.

“Great team, their defensive pressure was pretty darn good,” Cougars coach Johnny Woods said. “We knew coming in, if we turned the ball over they were gonna convert. And that’s what they did, they turned us over, they converted and we couldn’t get into a rhythm all night. Their defense kept us on our heels all night.”

The Hawks closed out the win going 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“It’s kind of a confidence booster, we have to use this and keep our energy high,” Amrhein said. “We have to take this energy into the next game and we can’t just say, oh, we beat Fallston. We have to take it on every team, come out our best and never, never put on the brakes.”