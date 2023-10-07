North Harford football downs Fallston, 28-20, in homecoming thriller: ‘We’re staying together as a team’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Fallston’s quarterback Dom Foster scrambled out to his right, surveying the field in front of him. The Cougars were trailing by a point and hoped to change that in the first half’s waning seconds.

When Foster spun out around one North Harford defender, his back facing upfield against the sideline, Hawks senior defensive lineman Clay Lawrence plowed through the quarterback’s chest as the first-half clock struck zeroes.

“With six seconds left, we had to make something happen so they wouldn’t score before we got the ball back in the third quarter,” Lawrence said. “I knew he was gonna have to cut back so as soon as he did I laid him out.”

That’s largely how the Hawks opened the second half, striking the visiting Cougars with similar vigor that proved enough to hold onto a thrilling, 28-20 homecoming win.

First, it was senior Harold Davis on the second half’s opening drive who found a crease up the middle and high-stepped 63 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day. The first came 33 seconds into the game, shedding tacklers for 20 yards until crossing the plane.

When Davis — a receiver who largely operates out of the backfield — sees green grass in front of him, a recognizable tune blares through the stadium’s speaker system.

Fittingly, it’s the Roadrunner soundtrack from “Looney Tunes” that scores a Davis breakaway, an accurate representation of what it’s like to watch him explode through three layers of an opposing defense.

The frequency with which Hawks quarterback Preston Miller threw the ball could be counted on one hand. North Harford’s offense largely went where its backfield could take it. And Davis wasn’t the only Hawks backfield threat helping break the game open with Lawrence-esque fervor.

Nearing the six-minute mark of the third quarter, senior Kent Holcombe — who intercepted Foster in the first quarter — bounced toward his sideline, streaking 71 yards to put North Harford (4-2) up two scores. The two-way playmaker scored twice, too. His first, like Davis, came on an explosive play out of the backfield.

“They’re able to handle the workload playing both sides of the ball,” Hawks coach Justin Martinek said. “When they follow their lead blocks and our offensive line does their job, we’re able to accomplish big things.”

Fallston put points on the board courtesy of a Foster rushing touchdown, then two more scores on the ground from junior Evan Alcide.

The Cougars (4-2) were gifted a final opportunity in the game’s last two minutes down eight. Their offense started the drive near their own 20 but was propelled across midfield courtesy of two North Harford penalties: a late hit and an unsportsmanlike conduct call.

Fallston came within three yards of a chance to send the game to overtime. Instead, Foster took an awkward hit near the goal line that popped the ball loose and effectively sealed the win.

“It’s tough to swallow,” Fallston coach Keith Rawlings said. “We do a lot offensively so we don’t ever get nervous in a two-minute situation, because we’re a no-huddle team. We’re kind of built for that. ... On the last play we had dialed up, the quarterback has done that all year. He’s an animal. Just trying to make a play and the ball popped out.”

Before the start of the season, Martinek noted that his goal was to turn around last year’s 3-6 record to finish 6-3. Friday behind an explosive run game and timely defense, North Harford earned its fourth win of the season.

“We’re staying together as a team,” Martinek said about the year-to-year difference. “We’re not leaving anybody out. It’s a full team effort for all 43 guys. ... Very proud of the boys sticking together through thick and thin. We make little mistakes and just keep going.”

North Harford’s final stretch appears daunting. Two home games against Edgewood and Elkton sandwich a road trip to C. Milton Wright.

But before the Hawks look ahead to where their fifth win and beyond could come from, they’ll enjoy being on the right side of the homecoming nail-biter and the postgame fireworks that accompanied it.