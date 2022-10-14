Kendall Fortune’s two goals lift North Harford field hockey to 2-1 overtime win over Fallston

North Harford's Kendall Fortune celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime Thursday night in Pylesville. The Hawks edged the Fallston Cougars, 2-1. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford senior forward Kendall Fortune scored a pair of goals Thursday night to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 overtime win over visiting Fallston.

The win improved the Hawks (7-4) to 4-0 in the Chesapeake Division of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and two wins away from a division title. Fallston (3-5) stands 3-1 in division play.

Advertisement

The win was the third overtime win for the Hawks in division play, so there’s a bit of confidence among the team if extra time is needed.

”We are, because we’ve kind of changed up how we form our formation on the overtimes after our first overtime, which was Hereford,” Hawks coach Carla Harward said. “They are so much more confident when we have the right personnel in there and so they know exactly what to do.”

Advertisement

The Hawks lost, 2-1, in overtime to Hereford in early September.

[ High school sports roundup from Oct. 13. ]

Overtime is 7-on-7 and the Hawks were ready. A corner opportunity came with two minutes left in the 10-minute period. Fortune’s winning goal was scored with 1:53 to play.

“We did a great job just getting it in the circle and getting a foul,” Fortune said. “I inserted to Grace Conklin, who swept it in and Korynn Sims tipped it. Even though the initial shot didn’t go in, Conklin got the rebound and I tipped it off her rebound. So, it was just a little bit of stick work and just a small touch that got it in the goal.”

Fortune’s first goal midway through the final quarter forced overtime. The goal came off another corner with under seven minutes to play.

Members of the North Harford field hockey team celebrate its 2-1 overtime win over Fallston Thursday night. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The insertion came to Simms, who delivered a hard ground shot on goal. Cougars keeper Payden Knoll made a save, but the rebound was knocked in by Fortune.

“I definitely agree, the first one was definitely more important,” Fortune said. “Obviously, we were down 1-0 and we really just needed that kick to get our heads back in the game. So I think that goal really got us back to playing our game.”

North Harford seemed to have the better of it offensively in the first half, but the game went to halftime scoreless.

The Cougars came out in the third quarter and clearly dominated on offense. Numerous corner chances were awarded and with 2:52 left in the quarter, the Cougars were awarded a penalty stroke. That came as a result of a North Harford defender having the ball contact the body in the goal mouth.

Advertisement

Junior defender Riley Cloude took the stroke and sent a high shot on goal. Hawks goalie Sarah Reifsnyder got a pad on the ball, but it deflected upward inside the top bar and down inside the goal line.

Reifsnyder finished with 11 saves, while Knoll had seven.

“My team, our passing was phenomenal, we worked really hard and we worked together instead of big ball, big ball, big ball,” Cougars coach Jackie Cummings said. “We are kind of a finesse team in the sense that we like to work the ball together down the field. We had opportunities, plenty of them, we just didn’t finish.”

Fallston had a 6-4 edge in corners.

“We know they [Hawks] have a lot of heart. We kind of got a little bit out of sorts in that third quarter where they were getting the momentum,” Harward said. “These girls have a lot of heart, they don’t give up, they keep pushing and I’m very proud of them.”