Fallston girls, boys lacrosse teams roll toward state title games with shutout wins in semifinals

The Fallston girls and boys lacrosse teams put on a pair of dominant displays Saturday evening as both won Class 1A state semifinal games played in Havre de Grace at James R. Harris Stadium.

The girls (13-2) opened play with a 16-0 win over Boonsboro, while the boys (15-3) followed suit with a 21-0 blanking of the Academy for College and Career Exploration.

Both teams will play for a state title Tuesday at The Ridley Athletic Complex on the campus of Loyola University.

The girls will meet Liberty in a rematch of last year’s final at 6 p.m., while the boys will try to repeat as 1A champs at 8 p.m., taking on Southern-Anne Arundel.

Fallston's Delaney Nicolaus sprints up the field with the ball, chased by Boonsbor's Taeler Stouffer during a Class 1A girls lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the girls win, sophomore Ava Lambros scored the first of her game-high five goals just 23 seconds in.

“I think I just really wanted to pump up the team and once we keep scoring, we get the team going and the team dynamic starts good,” Lambros said. “So scoring the first goal, I think I just really try to get the team going and get the game started.”

It did just that as the Cougars added three more goals for a 4-0 lead with nine minutes gone off the clock.

Lambros added her second and third goals just 42 seconds apart and Juliana Williams added her only goal as the lead increased to 7-0 with 12:03 to play in the half.

Nearly eight minutes later Lambros scored her fourth goal, which gave the Cougars a 10-0 lead and a running clock.

Fallston goallkeeper Summer Eddinger makes a save against Boonsboro during a Class 1A girls lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Williams added her second goal of the night in the final two minutes to give Fallston an 11-0 halftime lead.

“There’s two sides to look at, there’s the how many points can you score and how many points do you let your opponent score,” Cougars coach Maddie Palko, a former defensive player, said. “We’ve been working really hard defensively, so I’ve been really hard on my defense lately about crashing being the next help. I’m really proud of how it came out today, they did a great job.”

Starting goalie Summer Eddinger made two saves, including a big stop on a free position shot from Nicole Malasky. Madeline Eckstein played in the second half and she made four saves, including a pair of free position opportunities and one in the final 10 seconds of the game.

Fallston played ball control in the second half, but there were five more goals scored to finish the scoring.

Senior Mia Salvatierra finished with a goal and two assists and is one of a few Cougars who could win a third state title this school year. Salvatierra already has titles secured as a member of the girls soccer and basketball teams.

Fallston's Madeline Eckstein (45) and Allie Kelly celebrate their win over Boonsboro in a Class 1A girls lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It would be so special, one of the goals we wanted coming into this year, we wanted soccer and lacrosse, the seniors are just so supportive and we love the community we love playing with each other and we’ve worked really hard to get here,” she said. “So, being that we’re in our third one this year, we’re gonna go so much harder because we want it so much more.”

Harper Canatella and Allie Kelly both had two goals and an assist for the Cougars, while Ayla Galloway, Delaney Nicolaus, Macy Budke and Anna Miller added a goal each. Caroline Griffith had two assists and Olivia Bagosy added one.

Boonsboro goalie Cadence Krall, a senior, was a bright spot for the Warriors. Krall made eight saves, with half from point-blank range.

“I know she’s only 5-foot-2, but she stood tall in there today,” Boonsboro coach Tori Poffinberger said about her goalie.

As for the game, Poffinberger said, “I’m just proud that we’re here and that we got to state semis. You can probably tell, but I don’t have a group of lacrosse players, a lot of these kids joined their freshman or sophomore years and then their sophomore year got knocked by COVID. I couldn’t be prouder about how hard they played, about how much they’ve learned this year and how much effort they’ve put in.”

Fallston's Luke Wolff tries to get a shot off with ACCE's Darius Reeder defending during a Class 1A boys lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hurlburt leads Fallston boys

“You’ve got to play the teams that are in front of you and I think we did a pretty good job of, we’ve said all year long, regardless of who we’re playing that our biggest opponent is ourselves,” Cougars coach Pat Mull said. ”We’re always kind of competing against the standard that we set for ourselves and it’s just about playing the best that we possibly can and doing the best that we can in any situation. Proud of the way the boys played today.”

Junior midfielder Lucas Hurlburt scored five goals for the Cougars, who scored seven goals over seven minutes in the first quarter.

The Cougars poured in 10 more goals in the second quarter, building a 17-0 lead at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.

Fallston, with everybody dressed getting a chance to play, ate up much clock with a ball control, passing game, but there were four more goals scored.

Fallston's Lucas Hurlburt (2) celebrates a goal with teammate Michael Estremsky against ACCE during a Class 1A boys lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The win puts the Cougars back in a familiar position, the state final and Hurlburt was part of it.

“It feels really good, feels familiar, but a lot different because last year was such a different year than this year because of all the COVID,” he said. “This year feels a lot more normal and it just feels good to bring it back to where we want to be.”

In addition to Hurlburt, the Cougars got goals from Trevor Desell (3), Ian Swartzendruber (2), Luke Wolff (2), Jack Baylin (2), Michael Estremsky, Jacob MacMillan, Chris King, Sean Phillips, Alex Arno, Gage McKenna and Nick Nikola.

Adding assists were Baylin (4), Estremsky (3), McKenna (2), Swartzendruber, Brendon Mudd, King and Hurlburt.

The Cougars’ Aiden Dixon (9-of-10), Michael Lembach (6-of-10) and Ian Wilson (1-of-3) won 16-of-23 face-offs.

Fallston's Quinn McLaughlin controls the ball with ACCE's Nate Phillips defending during a Class 1A boys lacrosse state semifinal game at Havre de Grace High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cougars goalie Rob Chilcoat made four saves, all in the second half. Starting goalie Landon Mills faced no shots.

ACCE goalie Marquis Prater had a big night with a number of nice saves, finishing with 15.

“This is our first year having a program ACCE High School. We’ve got a very, very young team, a lot of freshmen and sophomores, we’re only graduating two seniors,” coach Lantz Carter said. “For us to make it to this stage, win the region and play against potential state champions, it’s definitely a learning experience for us and this is a place and level we hope to get back to for years to come.”