Fallston girls lacrosse navigates adversity against Southern-AA, scores 21-18 win to advance to Class 1A state semifinals

Fallston and Southern girls lacrosse played chess Wednesday night. The latter, no matter how many times it put the Cougars in check, couldn’t corner them into checkmate.

That’s because No. 3-seed Fallston thrives in adverse situations. And there were plenty of them in its 21-18 win over the sixth-seeded Bulldogs in a girls Class 1A state quarterfinal.

Southern jumped out to a 4-1 lead but Fallston responded with three goals to even the score. Later, four in a row from the Bulldogs to go up 10-8 gave way to return fire and a 4-1 run from the Cougars. The two teams tangoed with the lead. Southern stepped first for much of the game, eliciting a rebuttal.

Fallston gained its final lead, 14-13, midway through the second half and held on until the final horn.

Ava Lambros, Ally Shromsky and Ayla Galloway netted four goals apiece for the Cougars. Sydney Grafton and Macy Budke each contributed hat tricks. And goalie Cameron Rohner made six saves, including a few monumental ones amidst the scoreboard tug of war.

“Lacrosse is just a game of runs,” Southern coach Cortney Yeatman said, calling this season the best of her coaching career. “It happened for them and it happened for us. Our [last] run was happening there at the end, we just didn’t have enough time.”

Fallston survived Southern and will face Smithsburg on Friday in a neutral location with a trip to the state championship on the line. The Cougars are looking for their third straight finals trip after finishing as runner-up each of the past two seasons.

Fourth-year coach Maddie Palko credited their ability to respond in the face of adversity to a medley of the team’s grit and connectedness. She called them a family — literally — featuring three sets of sisters. But does she teach the team to battle through those tough moments?

Palko called a lifeline. She posed the question to her team.

“No!” “Maybe?!” “You teach it without saying it!”

Palko also teaches AP History at Fallston, so she spends a lot of time around the girls. She told them, “‘With the journey we’ve had in the last couple of games being so close, use this. It’s going to put you in a good mental position. There’s nothing like being down in a real tight pressure situation.’ ... I’m hoping that this is preparing them mentally.”

Those particular qualities, which have fueled a deep playoff run, first became apparent in Fallston’s 15-11 senior night win over Hereford on May 5. They started believing in themselves.

“I think when we were able to have that really big win,” Palko said, “that’s when they started thinking, ‘We can do this.’ That showed us that some of those tough losses along the way really does make us better.”

Finding ways to battle back has been Fallston’s calling card in this playoff run, now two wins away from finally getting to that elusive championship.

Fallston boys advance, beating Southern, 10-5

Patrick Mull didn’t need much bulletin board material ahead of No. 4-seed Fallston’s state quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Southern, the team that downed the Cougars in the boys 1A state final a year ago.

“The motivation is pretty much there,” Fallston’s boys coach said. “That’s a very, very good team. ... When you play a team in a state final like that last year, it was humbling for us for sure. I’d be lying if I didn’t say our guys had them circled. We wanted to see them again.”

The Cougars were physically imposing. They double teamed the top Bulldogs attackers — particularly Jordan Fanzo, who netted Southern’s first three goals. And when adversity hit, Fallston responded soundly.

Landon Mills saved 14 shots, the game’s biggest difference maker, according to Mull. Ian Swartzendruber’s hat trick led the offense. Lucas Hurlburt, Quinn McLaughlin and Greg Hoer each contributed two goals apiece.

“We didn’t take some good shots early on when they did,” Southern boys coach Brendan Brace said. “I think that was the difference in the game. They capitalized on their opportunities and we did not.”