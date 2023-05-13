Fallston girls, boys lacrosse beat Havre de Grace in regional semifinal doubleheader

Fallston lacrosse took care of business twice on its home turf Friday night.

In a doubleheader where both the Cougars boys and girls matched up with Havre de Grace in Class 1A East Region I semifinals, Fallston prevailed in each game sending both programs to the regional finals.

The girls closed out a 22-9 win and will play Harford Tech on Monday. The boys will face Patterson Mill the same night after beating the Warriors, 13-7.

Girls explode in second half

Fallston girls coach Maddie Palko shrugged. She knew the obvious question concerning the top-seeded Cougars’ dominant win. What happened in the first half?

Palko’s group got off to a sluggish start, grounded by poor ball security and an inability to create clean shot attempts. The underdog No. 4 Warriors opened a 4-2 lead with no immediate signs of slowing down. They powered through a physical defense and netted nearly every early shot on goal.

It could have been Fallston’s elongated warmup with Havre de Grace’s bus running behind schedule. It could have been a case of overthinking in its first game in a week. Either way, the Cougars figured it out.

Fallston's Ayla Galloway takes a shot on the Havre de Grace goal during the Class 1A East Region I semifinal game at Fallston on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“That first half, I have no idea,” Palko said. “Some days ... you just never know. Whatever the circumstances were, we came out a little flat-footed. To Havre de Grace’s credit, they didn’t. They came to play. ... We said we got to reevaluate or our season is going to come to an end real quick.”

The Cougars got away from their greatest strengths. They started to play timid, becoming, as the fourth-year coach said, their own worst enemy.

The two teams traded goals through the rest of the first half. One of junior midfielder Delaney O’Mailey’s three goals broke the tie, giving Fallston a 9-8 lead with four minutes to go in the first half. It sparked an offensive onslaught that got to 12-8 by halftime before a 10-1 second-half run.

Juniors Ava Lambros and Ayla Galloway collected a team-high six goals apiece. Sophomore Sydney Grafton followed with four. Grafton added six assists in the win.

Palko intervened in Havre de Grace’s postgame huddle. “I’m probably the last person you want to hear from right now,” she said.

“[I told them] my team wants the team camaraderie that you guys have because of how you lead by example,” Palko continued. “Sportsmanship and leading by example. We get focused a lot on the numbers and the way they carry themselves as a program, it should definitely be given respect because that’s going to create, not just young athletes, but good people.”

Boys in front start to finish

As the girls game wrapped up, the boys team made a grand entrance for their first game in 11 days. In a half lap around the field set to the Dropkick Murphy’s, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” the Cougars brought an untethered energy, full of pent-up excitement signaling the start of the postseason for the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference’s top squad and region’s No. 2 seed.

That energy translated right into the start of Friday night’s game.

“We always say we gotta bring the juice,” Fallston boys coach Pat Mull said. “We really make a point to try and involve everybody, whether you’re the one scoring the goals or doing celebrations on the sideline. We’re all in this together and an equal part of the wheel. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Fallston punched first, then four more times before surrendering its first goal to attackman Cole Bravo in the final 10 seconds of the first half — his first of Warrior-best three. No. 3 Havre de Grace showed signs of life opening the second half with another from midfielder Logan Rogers, who scored two.

Then the Cougars found another gear. They made a living from the wings — particularly Lucas Hurlburt and Ian Swartzendruber — painting the goal’s corners with pinpoint accuracy. Hurlburt finished with a team-high four goals. Swartzendruber added two more.

Junior attackman Jacob MacMillan assisted on four of Fallston’s 13 goals and Aiden Dixon controlled 16 of 17 faceoffs.

After three goals in succession that ballooned a 6-2 lead to 9-2, Mull turned to his staff and said, “Now, we’re playing.”

Havre de Grace’s physicality kept the game within earshot but it didn’t have enough in the tank to fully close the gap. But the Cougars picked their spots offensively, hunkered down defensively and rode the lead to the finish line.

“To be honest, I really like how we’re playing right now,” Mull said. “Hopefully, we can keep this going a little bit longer.”