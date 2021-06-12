Fallston boys, girls win region lacrosse championships

“Jason’s done a great job over there, they had some injuries, a little short staffed and they’re a good team, they’ve got some good players,” Cougars head coach Patrick Mull said. ”I told our guys, we need to be ready to play, they may look like they only have 13 kids, but they’re all players. They fought and they played well, that first quarter was tight and we were thinking, man, we’re in for a dogfight, 40 minutes, and our guys stepped it up and put it in another gear and the latter part of the game was a lot of fun.”