Fallston and Francis Scott Key girls basketball game canceled due to lack of officials

Members of the Fallston and Francis Scott Key girls basketball teams make the best of the situation and gather together on the court for some dancing while they wait for the word that their game Tuesday was canceled because of a lack of officials. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

One of the premier nonconference matchups scheduled for the final week of the high school basketball regular season was canceled Tuesday shortly before tip-off.

Fallston’s was set to host Francis Scott Key on Tuesday, but the game was canceled when it was determined there were no officials scheduled. The game will not be rescheduled.

“We didn’t have officials so unfortunately we had to cancel,” Fallston athletic director Christopher Hoover said. “It has been on the books since the beginning of the season. [It was just an] oversight... We sent out the schedule. Sometimes people make mistakes.”

Francis Scott Key, the Carroll County champion and title contender in Class 1A, ends its regular season at 18-3. Fallston, the reigning Class 2A state champion remains 14-5 and has one more matchup on Thursday at Elkton before beginning playoffs. The Cougars are in second place in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference.

The game was originally scheduled to tip off at 6:45 p.m. A delay was announced at 6:50 while waiting to get confirmation on referees, and officially canceled shortly after.

While in limbo awaiting updates, both squads broke out into an informal dance battle at center court to the song “Wobble” by V.I.C.

Delayed start here awaiting on officials to arrive. Naturally, a dance off between the two teams breaks out. pic.twitter.com/Cp4K5dnMkO — Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) February 15, 2023

Off to the side, Hoover met with each coach to deliberate how to proceed.

“We were just looking at what’s best for the kids, I mean [Francis Scott Key] has a long drive home,” Hoover said. “And just what’s best for the team with how it works out [in the standings]. It’s unfortunate.”

Neither Fallston coach Johnny Woods nor Francis Scott Key coach TJ Develin have experienced a similar cancelation in their respective coaching careers.

“We were looking forward to playing,” Woods said. “They are a good team. It would’ve been a great test for us heading into the playoffs to kind of see where we stack up.” Develin echoed sentiments of disappointment.

Tuesday’s junior varsity game that preceded also lacked referees. Hoover and the parent of a Fallston player stood in to officiate.