Fallston softball has two pitchers combine to shut down Edgewood in 7-1 win

The Fallston Cougars girls softball team used two pitchers Friday to shut down the visiting Edgewood Rams, 7-1, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division game.

Sophomore Maddy Burns pitched the first three innings perfect, striking out seven, while freshman Vic Hudson came on to throw the final four innings for the win. Hudson allowed four hits and the Rams’ lone run, while striking out four.

“The plan originally was not to pitch her (Burns), but she wanted to ... she had lessons last night so she wanted to at least work off what she did last night,” Cougars coach Kevin Medicus said. “So, at that point we changed plans and just wanted to get her a few innings, just work on some things and then bring Hudson in to close it out.”

Senior Miranda Badham, a UMBC commit, was in the circle for Edgewood (4-2 overall, 3-2 UCBAC) and had the Cougars (5-1, 3-1) scoreless for two innings.

In the third, though, an error on a wind-affected fly ball led to Fallston’s first run. Hudson reached on the error and moved to second on a wild pitch. Cam Barret, who went 4-for-4, singled to plate Hudson.

With two outs, Badham, however, walked Allie Book and Burns and Jillian Crawford made her pay, lining a two-RBI double to center field for a 3-0 Cougars lead.

The Rams scored their only run in the fourth, Hudson’s first inning. Janice Rodriguez led off with a single and Bela Delcastello singled, moving Rodriguez to third. Rodriguez later scored on a Valeria Gutierrez groundout.

Fallston took advantage of another Edgewood error to get the run back in the bottom of the fourth. Aleisa Rowe reached on the error with two outs and Hudson followed with a line drive RBI double just inside the right field line.

Down 4-1, Edgewood was back in business to begin the fifth inning. Badham timed up a Hudson change-up and tripled to right-center field.

Hudson stepped up her game and struck out the next three batters to strand Badham at third.

The Cougars then came to bat and added two more runs. Barret opened the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Book (2-for-2, RBI) singled sharply off the glove of Rams third baseman Remley Nance, plating Barret.

After Book stole second, Crawford (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) doubled off Nance’s glove, scoring Book with the sixth Cougars run.

In the Rams sixth, it was Cougars third baseman Rowe with the standout play. Rodriguez reached on an error to begin the inning, but Delcastello’s shallow, infield pop-fly was snagged by lunging Rowe. Rowe then alertly fired over to first baseman Burns to double off Rodriguez.

Rowe later hit a one-out single and scored the Cougars final run in the bottom of the sixth. Hudson sacrificed Rowe to second and Barret closed out her good day with the RBI single.

Badham’s day concluded with her giving up 10 hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

“We are really looking at seeing our strike zone right now. Knowing our strike zone, seeing our strike zone,” Rams coach Isabella Bungo said. “We have five seniors, so they’re very used to our umps, fields, the strike zones that they’re gonna see, but we also have a really young team. We’ve got five seniors and the rest of them are pretty young. We go to 10th graders and ninth graders.”