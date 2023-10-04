Fallston girls volleyball edges C. Milton Wright once again, 3-2: ‘We had the determination in the end’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Fallston outside hitter Kyra Douglass can’t explain it, and neither can her mother, Fallston coach Layna Douglass. For some reason, no one in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference can beat C. Milton Wright — except Fallston.

And they’ve done it twice now.

The Eighth-ranked Cougars were a little more organized in the back row and played a little better defense to defeat the No. 12 Mustangs Tuesday, 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12, in a thrilling divisional matchup.

“I think we had the determination in the end that they didn’t have,” said the younger Douglass, who recorded 24 kills, 11 digs and one block on the night. “I wanted to defend the rep. I haven’t lost to them since I’ve gotten here [three years ago], and I didn’t want to start now.”

The win against the Mustangs was the second of the year, with both of the victories coming in five sets.

“I am so proud of this team for persevering in this heat. We managed to overcome,” said coach Douglass, referring to the hot gym at C.M. Wright. “We’re both evenly matched teams. We just got the points when we needed them the most. Our serving in the last set was the clincher.”

When asked why her team was so successful against the Mustangs, coach Douglass said familiarity was part of the reason.

“We know them,” Douglass said. “We know their players and we know their tendencies. We’ve had practices designed on defending their hitters, and it worked out tonight.”

After the two teams split the first two sets, The Mustangs, led by kills from Olivia Kobb (8 kills) and Ana Mioduski (10 kills), went on a 3-1 run to win the third.

Fallston (7-1, 7-1) battled back in the fourth. The Cougars led for almost all of the fourth set, but gave up a five-point lead of 23-18 late. The Mustangs got kills from Maddie Duffalo and Mioduski, and a key block from Cami Naugle (6 kills) to tie the set at 23 when a Fallston kill attempt hit the antenna. Fallston, however, got kills from Clair Musser and Sam Ruth down the stretch to take the set, 25-23.

The teams played a very close fifth set, which was tied at 12. After an errant kill by one of the Mustangs (7-2, 6-2), Fallston got kills from Douglass and Jadin Woods to take the set, 15-12, and the match.

“Our serves were really lacking in the beginning sets, but we picked them up” said Ruth, Fallston’s setter who totaled 34 assists, seven digs and four kills. “We did a better job of putting balls away and when we were feeding the outsides, they weren’t picking them up [defensively].”

“They have our number, but we kind of shot ourselves in the foot, too” Mustangs coach Dave Naugle said. “That’s not a team that you can give free balls to, because they’re going to come back and put those away. They were in-system more than we were, and their defense was a little better than ours. We’re probably going to see them again in the playoffs.”