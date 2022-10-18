Fallston girls soccer gets 5 goal scorers in 5-0 victory over C. Milton Wright

Fallston's Ellie Ajello, right, sends the ball up the field as C. Milton Wright's Lydia Sherly closes in during the game Monday at C. Milton Wright. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Fallston Cougars girls soccer team rolled into C. Milton Wright on Monday and left with a 5-0 win over the Mustangs in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.

The Cougars (9-3, 4-1) scored multiple goals in each half to beat the Mustangs (6-5-1, 3-2-1) in the Chesapeake Division battle.

Fallston sophomore defender Hayden Mills opened the scoring with sort of a fluke goal. Mills sent a shot toward the CMW goal from about 20 yards out and the ball deflected off a Mustang. The ball continued toward the goal, where Mustangs keeper Alix Bramble couldn’t react until it was too late.

The ball sneaked inside the near post just over five minutes in, surprising the shooter herself.

Fallston's Hayden Mills moves the ball up the field during Monday's game at C. Milton Wright. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I didn’t even think it was going in the goal either, but every time I get the ball, when you see space, you’ve got to take it,” Mills said. “You might as well take a shot, and it went in. This was my first goal in high school.”

CMW’s Ava Lewis, a sophomore defender, tried to even the match a short time later, but her shot from 45 yards out was an easy save for Cougars starting goalie Leah Rhinehart, who finished with eight saves.

Midway through the half, Fallston added a second goal. Mills played a ball deep in the Mustangs end where teammate Ellie Ajello made a run and one-timed the ball high into the goal.

CMW had two decent looks inside the final 10 minutes, but Rhinehart saved one shot, while Katie Roszko’s hard shot sailed harmlessly over the goal.

The Mustangs came out of the halftime break with a couple more scoring chances, but the ball just wouldn’t find the net. Fallston, though, increased the lead just six minutes in.

Ava Lambros made a run down the right side and crossed the ball out front of the goal. Ajello’s shot was blocked away, but Olivia Rotella followed with a rebound that found the net.

“They’ve been really stepping up lately, our season’s been plagued with injures, couple COVID issues and things, so right now it just seems like everybody’s becoming healthy,” Cougars coach Jonathan Salbeck said. “Practices have been stronger and looking at the season, the three losses that we have had, one goal games.”

Fallston's Katherine King celebrates her goal during Monday's game at C. Milton Wright. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Four minutes after the Rotella goal, Lambros sent another cross. The ball was perfectly placed for a Kathrine King header, and she placed it right in the goal.

The Cougars closed the scoring with 13:48 left. Ayla Galloway outran a defender to get a 1-on-1 and she slid the low shot into the goal.

Maddie Cox came on to make three saves for the Cougars, preserving the shutout, while Bramble made eight saves for the Mustangs.

“We’re battling inconsistency right now. Some games we come out and we play phenomenal and some days it’s a struggle to get into the game,” Mustangs coach Andrew Harrell said. “This game, there’s a lot of extraneous things that have happened. We’re down five injuries right now, which is difficult, so we’re having some people fill roles that they’re not used to filling.”