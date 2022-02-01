Fallston girls basketball uses second-quarter shutout to spark 63-28 win over C. Milton Wright

For eight minutes Monday in Fountain Green, the Fallston Cougars girls basketball team had its unbeaten league record in question as they trailed host C. Milton Wright by two.
Over the next eight minutes, though, the Cougars made it evident they were staying unbeaten, shutting out the Mustangs in the second quarter, en route to a 63-28 win in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Association Chesapeake Division play.
Fallston outscored C. Milton Wright 24-0 in the second.
“They had some open looks that they didn’t make, but we kind of pride ourselves in just a good, half court, shell defense that is designed to make you uncomfortable, but not necessarily stop them, but just make you uncomfortable,” Cougars coach Johnny Woods said. “And when you miss shots, we pride ourselves on, you get one opportunity. So after the first quarter, that’s what we talked about on the sideline.”
The Cougars (12-3, 9-0) scored the first eight points of the game, but CMW, which didn’t score a point until the 3:46 mark, scored 10 unanswered. The Mustangs had six offensive rebounds in the quarter.
The Mustangs (8-5, 5-3), though, went cold. Stone cold.
Fallston reeled off 10 straight points, forcing Mustangs coach Becca Dutko to call timeout with 3:20 left in the half. Out of the break, Fallston added 14 more points to lead 32-10 at half.
“Our defense toward the end of the first quarter always seems to lack and every time at the end of the first quarter, Woods really rips it into us,” Allie Book said. “We always try to find a way and it ended up being 24-0.”
It didn’t get any better for the Mustangs in the second half. Fallston scored the first nine points to make it an actual 33-0 run for a 41-10 lead.
“We laid an egg. You know, your two top scorers don’t really score anything more than four points a game, I mean that has a lot to do with your game,” Dutko said. “[Maddie Nimmo, Miranda Turner] were taken off their game. Fallston played great defense, you can’t say much more than that. We weren’t moving the ball offensively, we weren’t getting the open shot, we weren’t making hard cuts and Fallston made both. They got the easy shots and we were kind of slack on defense and they took advantage of that, six ways from Sunday.”
Turner snapped the Mustangs’ 11-minute scoring slump with a basket and added 3-pointer seconds later. Turner led CMW with 10 points.
The Cougars outscored the Mustangs 31-18 in the second half. Jillian Crawford led the Cougars with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one key block on a Nimmo shot in the first half. Sophomore Ayla Galloway added 12 points and team-high 10 rebounds.
Book chipped in with seven points and five assists, while Emily Solomon had eight points and five rebounds and Molly Mullaney scored seven points.
For CMW, Kate Walsh netted seven points.