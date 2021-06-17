Fallston boys roll over Perryville, seek sixth state lacrosse championship

The Fallston Cougars boys lacrosse team had little difficulty Wednesday in putting itself back into a state title game.
The Cougars (10-1) rolled over visiting Perryville (10-4), 20-1, in a Class 1A state semifinal. The Cougars led at the half, 11-0.
Fallston will meet Smithsburg (10-1) in the 1A state title Friday at noon at Loyola University in Baltimore.
The Cougars have won five state titles with the last coming in 2016.
“Really happy with our performance tonight and am extremely excited about the opportunity to play for a state championship on Friday,” Cougars head coach Patrick Mull said.
As has been the case all season and especially in the playoffs, sophomore Aiden Dixon has dominated face-offs and that show was on display agin in this win.
Dixon won 15-of-16 face-offs and teammate Michael Lembach won 6-of-7. The domination led to plenty of scoring.
Noah Richard and Chris King led the scoring with three goals apiece, while Peter Buckler, Lucas Hurlburt, Quinn McLaughlin and Gage McKenna added two goals each.
Also scoring a goal were Remy Harding, Dixon, Mike Estremsky, Luke Wolff, Noah Langlotz and Brennan Steffes.
Adding assists were King (3), Buckler (2), Wolff, McLaughlin, Richard, Estremsky, Harding and Langlotz.
Ground ball leaders were Dixon (13), Michael Lembach (5), King (4) and Richard (4).
Two goalies saw time for the Cougars. Jack Emmett made six saves and Landon Mills added five.