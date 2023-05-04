Fallston boys lacrosse juniors Owen Karantonis, Jacob MacMillan find success drawing from history

Fallston's Jacob MacMillan, left, and Owen Karantonis, right, pressure ACCE's Damion Spriggs during a Class 1A boys lacrosse state semifinal on May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

There was something unique about the way Owen Karantonis and Jacob MacMillan understood lacrosse and their respective positions as freshmen earning varsity shifts.

Karantonis was a 5-foot-10 defender sliding in help defense rotations that had his Fallston coaches kicking themselves for having not pulled him up earlier. MacMillan, his counterpart and sparring partner, had a similar knack for surveying the flow of an offense uncommon among attackman at that age.

Patrick Mull took over as Fallston’s coach their freshman year. He labeled MacMillan his offense’s quarterback, pinpointing matchups to facilitate spacing. Karantonis, Mull said, is their middle linebacker, seeking out tougher matchups.

Both are now junior captains leading a Cougars team that finished the regular season atop the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division with sights set on a deep state playoff run.

“They’re kind of like an extension of the coaching staff on the field,” said Mull, a 2009 Fallston graduate. “It’s one of those things where they kind of command respect from their teammates because of the quality of player they are.”

Fallston's Owen Karantonis stays ready on defense during the game at John Carroll on March 21. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Their innate lacrosse IQs can be traced back through decades of Fallston’s storied program.

It starts with John Conley, a 1981 Fallston graduate and memberof the school’s inaugural team in 1978. He had a decade-long professional career that included stints with the Philadelphia Wings (1987, 1992-94) and Baltimore Thunder (1997), but returned to his alma mater to coach the Cougars junior varsity team in 1990. He was promoted varsity coach, a position he held from 1991-96.

Conley was given a long leash from his predecessor, Dave Volrath, on how he wished to coach that first year. His biggest gripe as a player defined who he was as a coach.

“I always had good coaches [at Fallston then collegiately at Towson],” Conley said. “The one thing that I remember from those two programs was it seemed like everything we did was running plays. And I felt like it limited players. In my opinion, it didn’t flow the way the game should flow.”

Conley’s teams didn’t study playbooks. Rather, he taught principles of the game that encouraged their freedom on the field — then a new practice in the evolving sport.

Thus, in an effort to thwart the game’s rigidity, Conley’s five rules of lacrosse were born:

1. Balance: to seamlessly move through the offense

2. The four-second rule: an internal clock to either pass the ball or attack toward the net

3. Playing inside-out: what Conley describes as intentional movement

4. Two triangles: a spatial layout encouraging balance

5. Never run behind the ball carrier: a self-explanatory rule to deter wasted movement

Fallston won three county and two regional championships, compiling a 65-25 record following the five rules.

One of the original beneficiaries of Conley’s way of thinking was Zack Karantonis, Owen’s father, and 1993 Fallston graduate. Zach was a 6-2 attackman who registered 62 points his senior year, split evenly between points and assists.

Zack Karantonis is shown posing with his son, Owen, who's now a junior defenseman for Fallston, after a Fallston boys lacrosse alumni game. (Courtesy Photo)

Zack joined forces with Fallston native Brian Windley years later to coach Owen and MacMillan through middle school with Fallston Lacrosse Club — a youth organization dedicated to offering competitive travel lacrosse.

“We learned [from Conley] how to teach the kids to play lacrosse on their own,” Zack said. “No more plays. We kind of got away from sets and everything. It was just teaching them how to play with each other — creating their own space, what to do off dodges, when to move the ball. We started teaching them based on how John taught us to teach the game.”

When Zack and Windley started coaching, Conley was their first call for a refresher on the five rules. Conley isn’t as in tune with the current team simply because he moved out of the area, but Mull’s coaching philosophy plays to the foundational strengths of Owen Karantonis and MacMillan.

“We want to be able to attack from anywhere and attack on anybody,” Mull said. “We try to simplify things. We try to give the guys the freedom and the flexibility to do what feels right, not to handcuff them with certain restrictions.”

That’s a way of thinking that traverses 40-plus years of Fallston lacrosse.

Assistant coach Zach Esser said confidently that Karantonis and MacMillan have become the two best sticks on the team, forged through frequent battles in practice. Owen loves to deter his best friend’s playmaking ability. And MacMillan craves getting a shot by his now 6-3 pal.

The close-knit tandem’s fondest days of playing together include a memory bank of wins, countless battles in practice and watching the other get struck below the belt by a lacrosse ball from point-blank range.

Ask them what it’s like to compete against one another daily, Karantonis said they’re “Always chirping each other and trying to make each other better.” MacMillan piled on, “It’s good because we have a lot of tough opponents. Going against him prepares me for going against teams like John Carroll or Hereford.”

“You watch either one of them play, they are the hardest workers on the field,” Windley said. “That’s how they play. They play with a chip on their shoulder. I think they’re always trying to go back to the things that they learned as kids.”