Christian Worthington’s three goals leads Fallston boys soccer past Allegany, 3-2, in Class 1A semifinal

The Fallston boys soccer team played its way back into a state final Saturday, beating Allegany, 3-2, in a Class 1A semifinal at Linganore High School.

Senior captain Christian Worthington scored all three Fallston goals, with senior Dylan Shepherd assisting on two of three.

Advertisement

“It is the state semifinals of the state tournament and nobody wants to have their season end here because everybody has been so successful,” Cougars coach Christopher Hoover said.

The Cougars (13-1-3) scored two goals in the first half, the first less than seven minutes in. Worthington took a feed from Shepherd and booted it past Allegany keeper Ryder Bernard (seven saves).

Advertisement

Fallston had a number of other decent chances, but couldn’t cash in until the Shepherd-to-Worthington combo worked again with 11:04 left in the opening half.

“We’ve got a great connection up there,” Worthington said. “Usually, most of our goals come from Dylan receiving the ball and I just make the run through and it’s there every single time, it works.”

In the final 10 minutes of the first half and the early portion of the second half, players on both teams received yellow cards for infractions.

Midway through the second half, Fallston’s Jayden Dillard was involved in a battle inside his own goal box. Despite his jersey being pulled, Dillard was called for a foul.

The Campers (12-4-1) were awarded a penalty kick and Mason Salvadge converted, cutting the Cougars’ lead in half with 21:27 to play.

The Cougars and Worthington countered with 12 minutes left. A direct kick from 20 yards out was no problem for Worthington. The left-foot blast was untouchable into the upper left corner, pushing the Cougars back ahead by two, 3-1.

Advertisement

“I had a breakaway there, just me and another guy and he decided to foul me,” Worthington said. “So, I had the free kick right outside the box and I saw the goalkeeper talking to his defenders and I knew the opportunity was there. So, I just tried to put it past him.”

Allegany, though, didn’t quit.

A Jace Patton to Caedon Wallace connection was broken up by Cougars goalie Dylan Kreis, but just 30 seconds later, the Campers struck with their second goal. Salvadge sent the cross and Harrison Reid one-timed his shot into the goal.

The Campers followed with more pressure over the final nine minutes. Kreis, who finished with eight saves, swiped away a corner kick with 5:45 left, and then in the final 10 seconds, the Campers put a throw-in deep in the box, but the ball was cleared away for the win.

“We started slow, not that we started sloppy, we started slow,” Campers coach Blake Gaetz said. “I think we came out in the second half and livened it up a bit.”