Fall sports season begins with practices

The mid-point in August can mean a lot of things to many people, but to high school athletes it signals the start of another high school fall sports season.
Athletes and coaches across the state’s public school systems were allowed to begin practice Wednesday with some limitations pertaining to gear in football.
Practices were held in football, boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball, boys volleyball, golf, cross country and cheerleading. Some teams, however, choose to meet, collect papers, etc. on the first day.
The practices are going on at all 10 public high schools in Harford County. Those are Aberdeen, Bel Air, C. Milton Wright, Edgewood, Fallston, Harford Tech, Havre de Grace, Joppatowne, North Harford and Patterson Mill. Private schools Harford Christain and John Carroll were permitted to begin practice prior to Wednesday.
In Harford, football will see four new head coaches, but all have familiarity with respective programs. Justin Martinek takes over in North Harford, while Jim French heads up the Mustangs at CMW. Eric Siegel steps in at Bel Air and Bryan Hansrote returns to lead Edgewood after a two-year absence.
Football teams will adjust this year to nine-game schedules, a move made to add another week to the playoffs.
All teams and athletes are preparing for the start of the 2019 season. The first play date for all sports, except golf, is September 6. Golfers were allowed to start play Wednesday.