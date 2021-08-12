High school fall sports, after year absence, begin throughout Harford County

Christopher Hoover is back as Athletic Director at Fallston. “We have close to 300 athletes coming out for Fall athletics at Fallston High School,” he said. “I am very excited to be back on the fields, trails and courts for our fall athletes. My men’s soccer team has put in a lot of hours getting themselves ready for a tough fall season, just as all the other teams. With a few new varsity head coaches, we are ready to go here at Fallston High School.”