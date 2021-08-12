High school fall sports, after year absence, begin throughout Harford County

It has been two years since athletes across Harford County stepped on turf, hardwood, etc., in mid-August to begin workouts for the nearly three-month long Fall high school sports season.
Wednesday, turf and grass fields, gym floors, etc., were filled throughout the county with activity as athletes and coaches started tryouts that are scheduled to last for three days.
To put things in perspective, students who were sophomores are now seniors and eighth graders are now sophomores.
That said, participation numbers around Harford County seemed to be normal, given sizes of schools.
Bel Air had 418 athletes signed up to begin action for Wednesday. “Our coaches and athletes are excited to get the season rolling,” Bel Air Athletic Director Craig Reddish said. “Good luck to all and stay healthy.”
At Havre de Grace, the county’s smallest high school, Athletic Director Heather Crawford says just over 200 athletes signed up to start Fall sports. “We are so excited to be getting back to fall sports, our beautiful new building is ready to welcome our athletes back in full force,” Crawford said.
Havre de Grace is classified as a 1A school, as are Fallston, Harford Tech, Joppatowne and Patterson Mill.
Aberdeen, Bel Air, C. Milton Wright and Edgewood are 3A schools, while Harford Tech and North Harford are both 1A schools.
Dependent on sport, however, a school may participate in a lower classification in a given sport. An example finds Tech playing 1A football and CMW playing 2A football.
“We are expecting almost 350 athletes, across all teams,” Tech Athletic Director Emily Knowles said. “We are looking forward to having a full Fall athletic experience and will work through any changes as they come. We had an amazing spring season and hope to continue that success with this crop of athletes.”
Christopher Hoover is back as Athletic Director at Fallston. “We have close to 300 athletes coming out for Fall athletics at Fallston High School,” he said. “I am very excited to be back on the fields, trails and courts for our fall athletes. My men’s soccer team has put in a lot of hours getting themselves ready for a tough fall season, just as all the other teams. With a few new varsity head coaches, we are ready to go here at Fallston High School.”
Numbers are a little small at Aberdeen, but Athletic Director Tim Lindecamp expects they will rise. “We have approximately 235 registered in FormReleaf right now. I’m sure that number will increase,” he said. “We will not have field hockey, lack of interest and we will not have cheer, no coach.”
Lindecamp adds that boys soccer, girls soccer, girls volleyball and football should all have JV teams, respectively. Golf, cross country and boys volleyball will field teams.
All athletes and teams will be working hard to be ready for the regular season start date of Sept. 3. Golfers will begin a little earlier with matches scheduled to begin August 19.