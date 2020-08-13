Fall soccer leagues are forming for high schoolers with no seasons

Matt Berg is head coach of the Harford Tech girls soccer program. “Nobody wanted fall sports to be postponed; what a tough decision that must have been to make. My heart hurts for the seniors who were looking forward to their opportunity to shine this fall in their respective high school sports, and fall sports are the first - and sometimes best - opportunity for incoming freshmen to meet other great kids,” Berg said. “Top Flight’s Fall Soccer Season is providing that opportunity for the kids to get on the pitch this fall and Coach Josh is so detail-oriented that I really think the kids will enjoy it immensely. Not playing with your school’s jersey on your back will be a big change for these players, but the opportunity to wear the Fall League Jersey (major props to the sponsors for that!!) will hopefully take a little of that sting out of COVID’s impact.”