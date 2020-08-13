Fall soccer leagues are forming for high schoolers with no seasons

On a day when fall high school sports were supposed to begin practice, plans were underway in Harford County to give soccer players, both male and female, a team, league and season to look forward to over the next few months.
Top Flight Sports is offering the soccer leagues to any and all high school players from all schools in Harford and Cecil counties. There may also be players/teams from a few Baltimore County schools.
With the MPSSAA making the announcement August 3 that the fall athletic season was postponed, the wheels really started to churn for coaches, players and fans alike.
Chris Lynch, a parent, who is also a director in area club soccer, had a conversation with Matt Roberts, Program Coordinator For Health Education, Physical Education, & Interscholastic Sports. They talked about putting together a league with Top Flight Sports, similar to the summer league run by Top Flight and its founder, Josh Ruggiero.
“Matt’s and my idea was to let Josh do something along those lines of setting up the platform for registration, handling it. That way it was completely outside of the club arena,” Lynch said. “I don’t want it tainted by the club system because it’s such a disaster as it is right now. So I said, how can we separate the two? So, Josh was the logical solution because it wasn’t through the school system and it wasn’t through a club system.”
The leagues, boys at Cedar Lane Regional Park, and girls at Carsins Run Fields, will begin play in September with formed teams playing in divisions as opposed to calling it varsity and JV. The teams are grouping by schools.
“It’s for the kids, go out and play. The biggest thing that we wanted to do was give them something as close as they possibly could, to what they’re missing this fall,” Lynch said. “What was amazing is the positive responses I’ve gotten actually from the community and parents. What was just as amazing is the pushback that I’ve gotten from some of the club coaches.”
The leagues will have flexibility for moving players up and down, but seniors are not allowed to play down.
“Hopefully, we only have to do it for one year and won’t have to do it ever again. I’m pretty excited for it,” Lynch said.
Two Harford County high school boys soccer coaches, Dominic Rose (Bel Air) and Brian Tully (C. Milton Wright), are overseeing the boys league.
High school coaches are impacted by the 80 percent rule, which simply means eight of 11 kids on a team could be coached by the school çoach. Coaches don’t want to mess with that.
Rose says he’s bringing in a former player, now college grad, to coach the Bel Air team. Rose also knows that if he was coaching, there would be more kids playing.
Registration for the boys was to begin Wednesday night or Thursday. Rose says he believes he has 25-30 teams before registration officially opened. ”No one will be denied an opportunity to play whatsoever,” Rose said.
Play will begin after Labor Day. “12 games guaranteed unless COVID shuts us down,” Rose said. For the boys, no playoffs, no standings but they will keep scores. There will be winners and losers. “We don’t want to recreate the high school league,” he said.
“It’s a no frills league, so the cost to do our league is $120. The extra is to cover the referees and we are background checking our coaches,” Rose said. That’s a 10 dollar fee that wasn’t anticipated.
An extra five dollars is built in to aid in scholarships for anyone that can’t afford to pay. “Not turning anyone down for the league from anywhere,” Rose said. “We want an opportunity for these kids to play and stay active.”
There will likely be two divisions in the upper level and possibly two in the lower level.
As for the girls, Ruggiero, who was a former head coach for Bel Air girls, will oversee the girls leagues. They are still trying to nail down the number of teams that can be involved.
Those leagues won’t get started until September 21. The cost per player is $140 and like the boys, there is an added fee to assist with any players who may have trouble with the fee.
The girls fee is also higher because all players will receive a full kit; jersey, shorts, socks.
Teams will play 10-game schedules over eight weeks with a likely additional two weeks of play that could be playoffs, etc.
“We just started the first official parts of the registration on Monday at 3 p.m. and since that point, we have over 100 players registered already,” Ruggiero said. “We have a little bit of a shorter window for registration because we’re asking that all the players be registered by August 19.”
Ruggiero explains that part of the reason for the shorter registration period is that they’re trying to create a higher end experience for the players.
“Even though the coaches are not going to be able to be involved in this because of the state rules, we’re able to provide the players in this area, the opportunity to play the game they love,” Ruggiero said. “For me, it’s meant so much to me in my life that I wanted to make sure that whatever programs we offered through Top Flight kind of fill a need and this need presented itself.”
It’s a win-win for high school athletes who were looking forward to this soccer season. “The kids want to play, obviously they have restrictions on what they’re able to do for their schools right now and we just wanted to create an opportunity for them to just play,” Ruggiero said.
The business community has been extremely supportive in all of this for the girls league. “The business community has stepped up and they’re taking care of the uniform aspect for all of these teams,” Ruggiero said. “Which is amazing.”
Matt Berg is head coach of the Harford Tech girls soccer program. “Nobody wanted fall sports to be postponed; what a tough decision that must have been to make. My heart hurts for the seniors who were looking forward to their opportunity to shine this fall in their respective high school sports, and fall sports are the first - and sometimes best - opportunity for incoming freshmen to meet other great kids,” Berg said. “Top Flight’s Fall Soccer Season is providing that opportunity for the kids to get on the pitch this fall and Coach Josh is so detail-oriented that I really think the kids will enjoy it immensely. Not playing with your school’s jersey on your back will be a big change for these players, but the opportunity to wear the Fall League Jersey (major props to the sponsors for that!!) will hopefully take a little of that sting out of COVID’s impact.”
Players can register at the Top Filght Sports website. www.tflightsports.com