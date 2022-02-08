Edgewood girls basketball senior Ma’niya Alston leads Rams to 42-41 win over Elkton

The Edgewood Rams girls basketball team survived a stubborn visiting Elkton Elks team Monday afternoon for a 42-41 win in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division girls basketball action.
The Rams (11-8 overall) improved to 9-3 in the division to stay alive for the title, while Elkton slid to 6-7 overall and 5-5 in division play.
Rams senior Ma’niya Alston was the difference maker for her team. With the Rams up five at half, they made some offensive changes that Alston took advantage of.
Alston, who scored 22 points, knocked down three straight, 3-point shots and added a two-pointer to open the third quarter. The 11-point burst doubled the score pushed the Rams to a 16-point lead, 32-16 lead, midway through the quarter.
“I practice them, I practice them, if I’m open I’m definitely shooting,” Alston said. “That’s my favorite spot on the wing, so once I make one, I’m going to keep going.”
Janice Rodriguez (12 points) also hit a 3-pointer in the quarter and the Rams were seemingly on their way to an easy win.
Elkton, though, had other ideas.
April Price provided a spark off the bench and Malana Redden scored five of her team-high 13 points in the quarter as Elkton had the deficit down to 12, 35-23, to begin the final quarter.
Baskets by Price (eight points) and Payton Hardy to open the fourth quarter had Elkton within eight.
With less than three minutes to play, the Edgewood’s lead was down to 36-33.
But Alston stepped up again. A basket and a pair of free throws pushed Edgewood back up by seven.
However, Elkton responded again. Price scored two baskets and Redden added a free throw and Edgewood’s lead was down to two with 32.6 seconds left.
Alston calmly sank two more free throws, which eventually stood up for the win.
Elkton’s Mikayla Jefferson (nine points) hit a 3-pointer with 17.2 seconds to play. Alston missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11.2 left, but Elkton’s chance to win was taken away on a timely steal by Rodriguez.
“We kind of lost it a little bit there at the end, but I told them in the locker room, hey I’m proud of you guys on how we’ve been continuing to bend, bend, bend, but never break,” Laguerre said. “We don’t give up, we play to the end. Ma’niya had a great game, she played very well and I’m proud of how the team came up as well.”
“We had the favor of going to the middle, cutting to the basket and we’re getting layups,” Elks coach Gabriel Sherrod said on his team’s ability to come back. “If we just execute a little bit better on some of those floaters and things on the baseline. You talk about a team that’s willing to fight, down 16, you don’t see too, many high school girls teams keep their composure enough to come back from a deficit like that.”