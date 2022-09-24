Edgewood football blanks previously unbeaten Harford Tech, 34-0, to keep its record perfect

Edgewood's Isaiah Martin tries to slip away from the grip of Harford Tech's Matayo McGraw during the game at Edgewood on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Edgewood Rams posted their second straight shutout on the gridiron Friday night, in the process dealing Harford Tech its first loss.

Edgewood scored in every quarter to defeat the Cobras, 34-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game. The game was played in Edgewood, with Tech as home team.

“We had a lot to prepare for and yeah, we take a lot of pride in how well our defense plays,” Rams coach Keith Rawlings said. “I have a saying, ‘If the other team doesn’t score, it’s going to be tough for them to win,’ so we take a lot of pride.”

The Rams (4-0, 3-0 UCBAC) opened the scoring midway through the opening quarter. Quarterback Caesar Travers passed 27 yards to Isaiah Martin to get ahead. A missed extra point left the score 6-0.

Edgewood's John Billy secures the ball and sprints to the end zone for a two-point conversion during Friday's game against Harford Tech at Edgewood. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

That same scoring combination worked again the next Rams possession. Mixing passes and runs, Edgewood moved from its own 20 to Tech’s side of the field. A 34-yard pass to Martin set up first and goal at the Tech 9.

On fourth down, Travers hit Martin (four receptions, 90 yards) in stride in the end zone. The conversion again failed, but the Rams were ahead, 12-0, just 13 seconds into the second quarter.

“That was the plan, for us to come in here and score a lot of points,” Martin said. “I was due for a big game and I got it so, on to next week.”

Tech (3-1, 1-1 UCBAC) moved the ball on the ensuing possession inside the Edgewood 35, but a bad snap led to a scramble for the ball which Edgewood recovered at the Tech 41.

Edgewood struck again later in the quarter. A nifty punt return by Jahmir Torres set the Rams up at the Tech 24.

Seven plays later, Brandell Stokes ran 1 yard for the touchdown. John Billy scored on the two-point try, increasing the lead to 20-0.

The Rams went back to the air for more points in the third quarter. Travers passed 21 yards to Jacob Martin for the score. Carson Crouse added the kick for a 27-0 lead. Travers (11-for-18) finished with 176 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Edgewood's Jahmir Torres finds some room to run during the game against Harford Tech at Edgewood on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Tech responded with a drive to the Rams 3-yard line. On second and goal, though, Thomas Smith’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Kameron Rankin, who returned the ball to his own 45.

“Our team, both games [36-0 over C. Milton Wright last week] we came out and executed,” Rankin said. “Offense and defense, the offense had a slow start, but they were able to pick it up in the second quarter. Defensively, we stayed strong the whole game.”

A Tech fumble, the fourth turnover of the game, led to the game’s final points. Isaiah Megginson raced 23 yards for the touchdown with 4:41 to play and Crouse added another extra-point kick.

“They are the cream of the crop in the county right now, it is what it is,” Tech coach Tim Palmer said. “They had a good game plan, they’re fast, they’re big, they’re motivated. We ran into a storm and we saw the result. We’ll regroup, come back next week and we’ll still be strong in our division.”