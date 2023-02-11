Edgewood boys basketball’s team effort propels senior night win over Havre de Grace, 76-52

Edgewood boys basketball hosted Havre de Grace on Friday night in a grudge match of two starkly different styles. The host Rams’ high-octane nature prevailed, as they took down the Warriors, 76-52, on senior night. The win avenged Edgewood’s 47-39 loss at Havre de Grace on Jan. 12.

Not only was Friday a battle of each team yearning for its ninth win, it was a battle of space and time.

For Edgewood, every loose ball, steal or rebound turned into a track meet up the floor. The Rams constantly looked for transition buckets and showcased the athleticism to convert. Havre de Grace came out in opposite form. The Warriors looked to slow the tempo in their 2-3 zone. They ping the ball around offensively, and most of their baskets bleed the shot clock courtesy of extra passes.

Neither group got off to a particularly hot start. Havre de Grace opened the scoring and played with a lead through the first quarter. The Rams adjusted and forced the issue in the second, blowing the game wide-open before coasting to the finish line. An opportune timeout gave the Rams a chance to fix their problems.

“I called that timeout after we [repeatedly] turned the ball over,” Edgewood coach Terry Maczko said. “We press a lot and our press was not working. I called that timeout to talk to them about settling down and taking care of the ball. I also pulled that press off to go 2-3 zone or man the rest of the night. I think that made a big difference.”

Edgewood’s Kam Rankin shifted the tide shortly after. The Rams had been hanging around on the scoreboard, trailing 18-17 midway through the second quarter.

A few swing passes found Rankin open in the right corner. He loaded up and fired, taking contact from a charging defender. Rankin watched the go-ahead basket fall sprawled out on the ground just past the out-of-bounds line. That gave the Rams their first lead, drawing a stir from the home crowd.

Edgewood’s takeover was not a solo mission. Production came from various places.

Deion Metz led the way with 20 points on three 3-pointers. He was followed by 19 from Rankin, who buried four from deep, including two back-to-back in the third quarter. John Billy contributed on the defensive side, filling passing lanes and pressing ball handlers. Rams leading scorer Dre Maxwell added 10 points.

“The seniors played really well,” Maczko said. “We shot the ball better than we normally do. We’re not normally a good shooting team but tonight we shot the ball pretty well.”

Jayson Hayes, Havre de Grace’s undersized point guard, connected on four 3-pointers in hopes of shooting his team back into the game.

Struggles to control the tempo made life difficult for the Warriors early. Having four players in foul trouble pinned them back. Havre de Grace coach Brian Eberhardt said unforced turnovers and missed layups helped Edgewood pull away.

“We got to be able to play stronger. That’s really it in a nutshell,” Eberhardt said. “And ironically we like to play fast. That probably hurt us the fact that we didn’t play fast. Talking about the key guys that got into foul trouble, those are our key rebounders. We take them off the floor and it eliminates our opportunity to run because they were just outrebounding us.”

Edgewood improved to 9-9 on the season. The Rams won’t take the floor again until back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Havre de Grace dropped to 8-5, staring down a matchup with a tough Aberdeen team on Tuesday.