Havre de Grace boys basketball finishes strong to rally past Edgewood, 65-54

The Havre de Grace Warriors boys basketball team used a strong second half Friday night to get past the visiting Edgewood Rams, 65-54, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
The Warriors (12-5 overall, 8-5 division) overturned a five-point halftime deficit with a pair of 19-point quarters, while limiting the Rams (9-7, 8-4) to 22 second half points. The Rams came into the game on a six-game win streak.
“We talked about it at halftime, we’ve had a few games where we were kind of dead coming out in the third, so we just decided we were gonna step up and play man-to-man, hard man-to-man in the third quarter and our guys responded really well today,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said.
Down 32-27, a quick five points for the Warriors tied the game. A pair of Will Lawder free throws finally pushed Havre de Grace ahead, 38-36, its first lead since early in the opening quarter.
A minute later, freshman Jason Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer and Lawder, one of six seniors honored before the game, made a steal and basket to push the lead to seven, 43-36.
Edgewood, which went nearly five minutes without a point, got a pair of free throws from Marcus Hicks with a minute left, but Havre de Grace, which had 10 more attempts, added three free throws to end the quarter with an eight-point cushion, 46-38.
“We came out for the second half and they jumped right on us,” Rams coach Terry Maczko said. “We could not put the ball in the bucket, lost our composure and bad went to worse. We missed a ton of layups and we let that get in our head and it frustrated us and we didn’t maintain our composure.”
The Rams scored four quick points to start the fourth quarter, but so did the Warriors on four Dominik McKenney-George made free throws.
Lawder’s basket pushed the lead to 10, 54-44, midway through the fourth.
Lawder (14 points) scored six in the quarter and McKenney-George, a senior, scored eight of his team-high 17 points as the Warriors pulled away.
The lead grew to 15 at its largest before Edgewood closed with a 6-2 run.
“I feel that we came out and we executed right off the bat,” Lawder said. “We played good help defense, that was the plan when we went into man and we all slid, took charges, did what we needed to do and got the job done.”
Senior Braydyn Malloy led Havre de Grace to an early lead, but Edgewood’s Deion Metz got hot. Metz nailed three, 3-point shots and added a pair of free throws giving the Rams a 15-11 lead after one.
Two McKenney-George baskets tied the score, but Edgewood ran off six straight points for a 21-15 lead. Hicks (nine points) and Timi Oyekunle both made 3-point shots for the Rams in the second quarter as the Rams led 29-24 before Quintin Daniels (nine points) converted a 3-point play.
It was Hicks’ 3-pointer that pushed the Rams’ lead to 32-27 at the break. Metz led all scorers with 18 points and DeAndre Maxwell added 12 for the Rams.
Malloy finished with 13 points for the Warriors, who made 19 of 25 free throws, including 12 of 14 in the second half. “We made some free throws tonight, that made a huge difference,” Eberhardt said.
Edgewood had 15 free throws, making nine.