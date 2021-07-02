Harford educator, resident Drew Hoagland steps in to call balls and strikes for IronBirds-Cyclones baseball game

Hoagland’s work got cut a little short, but he was happy with the chance. “I would have loved to finish the game, we were in a good pace, a good ballgame, so working the full thing would have been fantastic,” Hoagland said. “That partner I got to meet and work with was great, but being in a rain delay watching all the players and shenanigans and having that experience was a slice of Americana that I was happy to experience as well.”