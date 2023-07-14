Don Reynolds out as John Carroll boys lacrosse coach after three seasons leading program

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Don Reynolds has confirmed to The Aegis that he has been relieved of his duties as John Carroll’s boys lacrosse coach.

Reynolds, a 1989 John Carroll graduate, spent the last three seasons as Patriots head coach. They finished 10th in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference at 7-12 this past spring after finishing 5-10 the year prior. Reynolds was promoted in 2020 after spending six seasons as offensive coordinator. In all, he has nearly 30 years of coaching experience between the youth and high school levels.

According to one player parent who spoke with The Aegis under the condition of anonymity, each lacrosse family received an email Tuesday evening notifying them of the decision from John Carroll athletic director Seth Goldberg.

Reynolds told The Aegis he was in the meeting being notified of his firing when the email was sent out. He said his family found out before he was able to inform them by the time he got home. Reynolds’ eldest son, Ryan, is a rising senior on the lacrosse team and his youngest, Rex, is an incoming freshman. In that meeting with Goldberg and a human resources representative, Reynolds said John Carroll’s athletic director told him they “would be moving in a different direction.” Reynolds asked if there was cause for the decision and said he was not given a clear answer and added feels it was not a lacrosse-based decision.

Goldberg said in a statement to The Aegis on Thursday regarding the decision to part ways with Reynolds, “We appreciate his years of service to the program. We are unable to comment on specifics related to any personnel matter. We have begun the search for a strong leader to build a competitive MIAA A Conference lacrosse program that aligns with the John Carroll School mission.”

Goldberg organized a team meeting over Zoom on Thursday, which according to one parent, was expected to be a “back-and-forth Q&A session.” Reynolds confirmed Goldberg gave a brief speech before abruptly ending the call without fielding questions.

During the meeting, Goldberg ensured players and families that the school’s top priority would be to find a replacement with experience, someone who is well respected by the lacrosse community and had the best interest of the boys in mind.

Don Reynolds has told The Aegis he has been let go as John Carroll's boys lacrosse coach. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The parent said after conversations with fellow parents and players, there is “not one family who doesn’t support Don coming back.” Team parents have made efforts to contact the superintendent of Archdiocese for support but got response that John Carroll is an independent catholic school. Therefore, the Archdiocese would have no bearing on any further decisions.

One email to the Archdiocese shared with the Aegis read: “I am 100% confident that without Coach Reynolds’ involvement my son would not be where he is today. This not only covers his academic status, his lacrosse status but more importantly his status as a young man finding his way in life and developing his relationship with God. ... I have not met a coach in my son’s playing career that I could speak more highly of.”

Reynolds has a reputation within the program for “going above and beyond” as an advocate for his players. Many current players and alumni — including some who never earned playing time — have reached out to Reynolds expressing their dismay with his firing.

Many current and incoming students, according to the player’s parent, have voiced internally that Reynolds was a major part of why they chose to play at John Carroll.

Reynolds said if the decision were to be overturned, he would return to John Carroll under certain circumstances. If not, he said he would like to return to his alma mater in some capacity to continue uplifting student-athletes as he had been.