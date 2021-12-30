DNR announces trout stocking plan, Arbor Day art contest for fifth graders

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced plans to stock 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. Preseason trout stocking began earlier this month.
The annual stocking will be completed in three bursts, preseason from now through February and spring stocking March 14–25 and April 18–29. Updates will be provided for all open locations once stocking is complete.
All stocked locations that fall under a closure period will be announced prior to opening day on March 26, 2022. For updates, please visit the DNR website or sign up to get daily stocking notifications via email. Anglers may also call 800-688-3467 and press option #1 to get a recorded weekly update when stocking is in process (usually updated on Fridays). As COVID continues, the department encourages anglers to practice social distancing while enjoying Maryland’s recreational fishing opportunities.
Trout anglers are reminded that regulations for brook trout are now in effect requiring catch-and-release in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout — which are not stocked by the department — when fishing in catch-and-release waters.
Arbor Day Poster Contest
The DNR and Forest Conservancy District Boards invite all Maryland fifth graders in private and public schools to participate in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme for 2022 is: “Trees Are Terrific…and Maryland Forests Are Too!”
All entries must be delivered to a local Maryland Forest Service office by noon, Jan. 21, 2022.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. Poster size must be no smaller than 8.5 by 11 inches and no larger than 22 by 28 inches. They must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level. A select panel will then choose the top three winning posters that will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools ─ first place will win 15 trees, second place will receive 10, and third place will receive five. Teachers will be notified by February 25, 2022, and school plantings will be scheduled in spring.
Contest comments or questions may be directed to Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov