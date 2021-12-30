DNR announces trout stocking plan, Arbor Day art contest for fifth graders

Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level. A select panel will then choose the top three winning posters that will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools ─ first place will win 15 trees, second place will receive 10, and third place will receive five. Teachers will be notified by February 25, 2022, and school plantings will be scheduled in spring.