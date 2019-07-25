Aberdeen divers drop final meet

As the meet ran well into the dark, the older kids were forced to dive under the lights which made for an exciting finish. Rocky Ramsland thrilled the crowd with his high difficulty dives which included a forward 2 ½ somersaults and a backward 2 ½ somersaults en route to another victory in the 13-14 boys age group. Aberdeen’s other top diver also impressed the audience with her hard dives which included a forward somersault with 2 twists and a backward somersault with 2 ½ twists as she won the 15-18 girls division and remained undefeated for the regular season. Ava Darling continued her strong second half of the season with her best score and secured a second place finish to cap off the scoring for Aberdeen.