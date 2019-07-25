Aberdeen divers drop final meet

The Aberdeen Dive Team traveled South to Gambrills and lost their final meet of the regular season to the unbeaten Waugh Chapel Dive Team. After enduring a postponement due to a pool maintenance issue and a two-hour rain delay, Aberdeen was short-handed in their attempt to take down the top team in the league and fell by a score of 57-32.
Waugh Chapel jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead in the 8 and under girls division before Thomas Shank opened Aberdeen’s scoring with a win in the 8 and under boys age group to make the score 13-5. Shank landed an excellent front 1 ½ somersault to secure the victory. Sari Paukovits secured a third place finish but Waugh Chapel outscored Aberdeen 17-1 in the 9-10 age group to extend their lead to 30-6 before the skies opened up and delayed the meet for over two hours.
After the storms passed, Cecilia Park extended her winning streak, which goes back to 2017, and Bella Breschi took a third place finish in the 11-12 girls age group. Tanner Shugart also contributed to Aberdeen’s point total with a third place division in the boys division.
Aberdeen’s strongest division all season has been the 13-14 girls and they came through again by winning first and third place. Lindsay Shank added another win to her season by outlasting the second-place finisher by less than a half point. Sara Busch had another solid performance and took third place, just 3 points behind the leaders but Waugh Chapel still had a commanding 44-19 lead.
As the meet ran well into the dark, the older kids were forced to dive under the lights which made for an exciting finish. Rocky Ramsland thrilled the crowd with his high difficulty dives which included a forward 2 ½ somersaults and a backward 2 ½ somersaults en route to another victory in the 13-14 boys age group. Aberdeen’s other top diver also impressed the audience with her hard dives which included a forward somersault with 2 twists and a backward somersault with 2 ½ twists as she won the 15-18 girls division and remained undefeated for the regular season. Ava Darling continued her strong second half of the season with her best score and secured a second place finish to cap off the scoring for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Dive Coach Rick Culbertson will be holding two free diving clinics in August at the Aberdeen Swim Club. For information on attending these free clinics or for private diving lessons, send an email to r2culbert@aol.com.